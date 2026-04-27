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Free Shred-It Event Draws Strong Turnout As Residents Line Up To Protect Personal Information

Residents turned out in large numbers for the Township’s Free Shred-It Event
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Residents turned out in large numbers for the Township’s Free Shred-It Event held on Saturday, April 18, at Town Hall, taking full advantage of the opportunity to securely dispose of personal and confidential documents.

Two shredding trucks were on site and operated continuously to keep up with demand, providing ample capacity for residents

The event, held from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, proved to be a tremendous success, with cars lined up from the Municipal Building’s front entrance all the way to Route 46. The steady stream of vehicles highlighted the community’s strong interest in protecting sensitive information and taking advantage of the free service.

Cars lined up from the Municipal Building’s front entrance all the way to Route 46.

Two shredding trucks were on site and operated continuously to keep up with demand, providing ample capacity for residents. With no weight limit in place, participants were able to safely discard everything from old financial records to personal documents that should not be placed in household recycling.

The event not only helped residents reduce clutter but also played an important role in preventing identity theft and promoting environmentally responsible disposal practices. All shredded materials were properly recycled.

Township officials expressed appreciation for the overwhelming participation and noted that the event continues to be a valuable service for the community.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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