Parsippany Proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai officially proclaimed April 2026 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, reinforcing the community’s commitment to protecting children and supporting families.

The proclamation, issued to the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills on April 7, emphasizes that children are among the community’s most valuable resources and that ensuring their safety and well-being is a shared responsibility. It highlights the importance of positive childhood experiences, including stable, nurturing relationships, in helping children grow and thrive.

Township officials acknowledged that childhood trauma, including abuse and neglect, remains a serious public health issue requiring collective action. The proclamation calls on residents, community organizations, and local leaders to work together to prevent abuse through education, awareness, and supportive services.

Key partnerships with organizations such as Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey and local advocacy groups were also recognized for their role in strengthening families and promoting prevention initiatives.

Mayor Desai urged all residents to take part in building a safer, more supportive environment where every child has the opportunity to grow up nurtured, protected, and empowered.