Thursday, April 16, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month
Local News

Parsippany Proclaims April as Child Abuse Prevention Month

Mayor Pulkit Desai presents a proclamation recognizing April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month to the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills on April 7, highlighting the community’s commitment to protecting children and supporting families.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
2282

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Mayor Pulkit Desai officially proclaimed April 2026 as National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, reinforcing the community’s commitment to protecting children and supporting families.

The proclamation, issued to the Woman’s Club of Parsippany-Troy Hills on April 7, emphasizes that children are among the community’s most valuable resources and that ensuring their safety and well-being is a shared responsibility. It highlights the importance of positive childhood experiences, including stable, nurturing relationships, in helping children grow and thrive.

Township officials acknowledged that childhood trauma, including abuse and neglect, remains a serious public health issue requiring collective action. The proclamation calls on residents, community organizations, and local leaders to work together to prevent abuse through education, awareness, and supportive services.

Key partnerships with organizations such as Prevent Child Abuse New Jersey and local advocacy groups were also recognized for their role in strengthening families and promoting prevention initiatives.

Mayor Desai urged all residents to take part in building a safer, more supportive environment where every child has the opportunity to grow up nurtured, protected, and empowered.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Solabia Opens New North American R&D Laboratory and Customer Experience Center
Next article
Medicare Overview & NJ Save Presentation Scheduled
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »