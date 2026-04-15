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Medicare Overview & NJ Save Presentation Scheduled

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Seniors and residents seeking to better understand their Medicare benefits and explore potential cost-saving programs are invited to attend a free educational presentation on Wednesday, May 13, at 10:00 a.m. at the Parsippany Senior Center, located at 1130 Knoll Road.

Presented by Norwescap RSVP, the event will focus on two key programs designed to help older adults save money while navigating their healthcare options: the State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) and NJ Save.

The SHIP portion of the presentation will provide a comprehensive overview of Medicare, including Part A and Part B coverage, Medigap supplemental insurance, prescription drug plans (Part D), and Medicare Advantage plans (Part C). Trained volunteer counselors will be on hand to offer free, unbiased guidance, helping attendees better understand their options. Organizers emphasize that SHIP counselors do not sell or endorse any insurance products.

In addition, attendees will learn about NJ Save, a program that helps eligible individuals apply for financial assistance programs that can reduce healthcare and living expenses. These programs include Medicare Savings Programs, Pharmaceutical Assistance to the Aged and Disabled (PAAD), the Senior Gold Prescription Discount Program, utility assistance, and hearing aid support through HAAD.

NJ Save simplifies the application process for seniors and individuals with disabilities, helping them access benefits that can lower Medicare premiums, prescription costs, and other essential expenses.

Registration is required to attend the event. Interested individuals can reserve a spot by calling (973) 263-7351 or (973) 267-7352.

This informative session provides an excellent opportunity for Parsippany residents to gain clarity on Medicare and discover valuable resources that can make healthcare more affordable.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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