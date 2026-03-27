Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce “Juice Up Your Morning” Relocates to Parsippany PAL, Draws 70+ Attendees

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its popular “Juice Up Your Morning” networking event at a new location, the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event welcomed more than 70 professionals and local business leaders, creating a vibrant atmosphere focused on networking, collaboration, and community engagement.

Attendees had the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and strengthen relationships that continue to support the growth of Parsippany’s business community. The new venue at Parsippany PAL provided an ideal setting for the Chamber’s signature morning networking program.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai addressing the Chamber members

A special thank you was extended to Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, who stopped by to show his continued support for local businesses and the Chamber’s efforts.

The event was proudly sponsored by Valley Bank, whose continued support helps make community programs like this possible.

“This is what community is all about—bringing people together, building relationships, and supporting one another,” organizers noted.

With strong attendance and positive feedback, the Chamber looks forward to hosting many more successful events at Parsippany PAL in the future.