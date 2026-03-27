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Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce “Juice Up Your Morning” Relocates to Parsippany PAL, Draws 70+ Attendees

More than 70 business professionals gathered at Parsippany PAL for the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Juice Up Your Morning” networking event, fostering connections and strengthening the local business community.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce recently hosted its popular “Juice Up Your Morning” networking event at a new location, the Parsippany PAL, located at 33 Baldwin Road.

The event welcomed more than 70 professionals and local business leaders, creating a vibrant atmosphere focused on networking, collaboration, and community engagement.

Attendees had the opportunity to connect, share ideas, and strengthen relationships that continue to support the growth of Parsippany’s business community. The new venue at Parsippany PAL provided an ideal setting for the Chamber’s signature morning networking program.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai addressing the Chamber members

A special thank you was extended to Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai, who stopped by to show his continued support for local businesses and the Chamber’s efforts.

The event was proudly sponsored by Valley Bank, whose continued support helps make community programs like this possible.

“This is what community is all about—bringing people together, building relationships, and supporting one another,” organizers noted.

With strong attendance and positive feedback, the Chamber looks forward to hosting many more successful events at Parsippany PAL in the future.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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