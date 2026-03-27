Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling Elected to CIANJ Board of Directors

MORRIS COUNTY — Heather J. Darling has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey, a leading business advocacy organization in the state.

Darling, who currently serves as Morris County Surrogate, said she looks forward to contributing her experience by by at the intersection of business, government, and law.

Founded in 1927, CIANJ is a network of businesses dedicated to advancing free enterprise and economic growth throughout New Jersey. Darling expressed her enthusiasm for joining the organization’s leadership.

“I am honored to join the Board of the Commerce and Industry Association of New Jersey. I look forward to utilizing my knowledge and experience as a small business owner, elected official, and attorney to represent and further the interests of New Jersey businesses, the lifeblood of our economy,” said Darling.

Darling has long been a supporter of New Jersey’s business community. Anthony Russo, President of CIANJ, has been a frequent guest on her television program, “Have You Heard with Heather Darling,”which explores business, politics, and current events across the state.

Her professional background includes a career as a financial consultant and ongoing involvement in her family’s real estate business. In 2004, she founded The Darling Law Firm LLC, where she continues to practice law.

Elected to the Morris County Board of Chosen Freeholders in 2017, Darling later served as Deputy Director in 2019 before being elected Morris County Surrogate, taking office in 2020. During her tenure, she led efforts to modernize the Surrogate’s Office, including the implementation of electronic filing systems now adopted by other counties across New Jersey.

Darling holds a bachelor’s degree in finance and international business from New York University Stern School of Business and a Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law. She also continues to pursue professional development in leadership and management.

In addition to her new role with CIANJ, Darling serves on the Executive Board of the Constitutional Officers Association of New Jersey and the advisory board of Employment Horizons.

Now in her second term as Morris County Surrogate, Darling said she looks forward to helping advance the mission of CIANJ and supporting the state’s business community.

For more information, visit www.morrissurrogate.com.