Jersey Battered Women’s Service Marks 50 Years of Supporting Survivors

MORRIS COUNTY — Jersey Battered Women’s Service is celebrating a significant milestone—50 years of providing safety, support, and solutions for abuse survivors across the region.

Founded on March 26, 1976, JBWS was established during a time when there were limited resources available for victims of domestic violence, and abuse was not widely recognized or addressed under the law. In its earliest days, volunteers opened their own homes to provide safe shelter for victims and their children.

Over the past five decades, JBWS has grown into a comprehensive organization offering a wide range of services to those in need. Its impact is reflected in the numbers:

• 250,000 teens educated about dating abuse

• 219,000 nights of shelter provided to victims fleeing abuse

• 171,000 calls answered through its 24-hour helpline

• 32,000 individuals receiving critical legal advocacy

• 10,000 individuals who caused harm participating in intervention programs

The organization continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the community, guided by its mission to support survivors and break the cycle of abuse.

During a recent recognition, Anthony M. Bucco congratulated JBWS on the milestone, noting the importance of celebrating its legacy while preparing for the future.

As JBWS reflects on 50 years of service, its commitment remains steadfast—to ensure safety, provide support, and create lasting change for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.