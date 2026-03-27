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Jersey Battered Women’s Service Marks 50 Years of Supporting Survivors

Jersey Battered Women’s Service celebrates 50 years of impact, highlighting decades of support, advocacy, and life-saving services for survivors of domestic violence.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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MORRIS COUNTY — Jersey Battered Women’s Service is celebrating a significant milestone—50 years of providing safety, support, and solutions for abuse survivors across the region.

Founded on March 26, 1976, JBWS was established during a time when there were limited resources available for victims of domestic violence, and abuse was not widely recognized or addressed under the law. In its earliest days, volunteers opened their own homes to provide safe shelter for victims and their children.

Over the past five decades, JBWS has grown into a comprehensive organization offering a wide range of services to those in need. Its impact is reflected in the numbers:
    •    250,000 teens educated about dating abuse
    •    219,000 nights of shelter provided to victims fleeing abuse
    •    171,000 calls answered through its 24-hour helpline
    •    32,000 individuals receiving critical legal advocacy
    •    10,000 individuals who caused harm participating in intervention programs

The organization continues to evolve to meet the changing needs of the community, guided by its mission to support survivors and break the cycle of abuse.

During a recent recognition, Anthony M. Bucco congratulated JBWS on the milestone, noting the importance of celebrating its legacy while preparing for the future.

As JBWS reflects on 50 years of service, its commitment remains steadfast—to ensure safety, provide support, and create lasting change for individuals and families impacted by domestic violence.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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