Township Launches Veteran Banner Initiative Ahead of Memorial Day

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee unveiled its first veteran banner, marking the official launch of a meaningful new community initiative.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program is giving residents an opportunity to honor local veterans, with applications now available through parsippanyveterans.com.

The program allows families, friends, and supporters to recognize veterans by sponsoring personalized banners that will be displayed throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills. Each banner features the veteran’s name, branch of service, and years of duty, serving as a lasting tribute to those who have served the nation.

Former Councilman Michael J. dePierro stands proudly beside his banner displayed along North Beverwyck Road near the former Rite Aid. DePierro served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War era from October 1959 through August 1962.

Residents can sponsor a banner by submitting a photo and service details through the website. The cost is $100 per banner, with proceeds supporting the production and continuation of the program.

The banners are part of a broader effort to recognize veterans who are either from Parsippany-Troy Hills or currently reside in the township. Once installed, they will be prominently displayed along North Beverwyck Road, creating a visible and powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by members of the Armed Forces.

At the heart of this initiative is Parsippany resident, Sanjana Medapati, a dedicated graduate at the Academy for Mathematics, Science & Engineering, who turned her admiration for service members into a powerful community project. Inspired by her brother’s journey at the U.S. Military Academy, Sanjana developed a deep respect for the commitment and sacrifices made by those in uniform.

As part of her Girl Scout Gold Award project, Sanjana is leading the effort to honor local veterans through the creation and display of these banners.

“These banners are a way to recognize the incredible sacrifices veterans have made,” said Sanjana. “It’s important that we, as a community, never forget their contributions and continue to honor their legacy.”

Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai joins Sanjana Medapati, former Councilman Michael J. dePierro, Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce President Robert Peluso, Raviram Medapati, and Economic Development Chairman Frank Cahill for the unveiling of the veterans banner program along North Beverwyck Road.

“This program represents what Parsippany is all about—community, gratitude, and honoring those who have given so much for our country,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman Parsipppany-Troy Hills Economic Development. “Sanjana’s vision and determination brought this idea to life, and today we are seeing the beginning of something that will grow and impact our town for years to come.”

Mayor Pulkit Desai added, “This is a meaningful tribute to the brave men and women who have served our nation. We are proud to support initiatives like this that bring our community together and ensure our veterans are recognized and remembered in a visible and lasting way.”

Community leaders say the program is designed not only to honor veterans but also to bring residents together in appreciation and remembrance. Families have the opportunity to publicly celebrate their loved ones’ service while helping to build a lasting tradition within the township.

A Parsippany Parks and Recreation employee hanging the first of many Veterans Banners to be displayed on North Beverwyck Road

As interest continues to grow, organizers encourage residents to submit applications early to ensure placement prior to Memorial Day. The program will continue accepting orders on an ongoing basis, allowing the tribute to expand and recognize even more local heroes over time.

The Hometown Heroes Banner Program stands as a powerful symbol of gratitude—transforming Parsippany’s streets into a corridor of honor and ensuring that the sacrifices of veterans are never forgotten.