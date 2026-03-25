Legal Notice

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

TOWNSHIP OF PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS

ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that David and Tess Lewis (the “Applicant”) have filed an application (the “Application”) with the Zoning Board of Adjustment of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills, Morris County, New Jersey (the “Board”), for bulk variance relief with respect to residential property located at 30 Battle Ridge Road, Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey, which is designated as Lot 11, Block 15.07, on the official Tax Map of the Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills (the “Property”). The Property is located in the Township’s R-1M Residential Mixed Use Option District.



The Applicant is seeking approval for bulk variance relief from the Board to lawfully permit an existing basketball court, shed, and patio, which are accessory uses to a permitted single-family residence, and which accessory uses exceed certain setback and impervious coverage requirements of the Township Code. Specifically, the Applicant seeks the following variance relief pursuant to N.J.S.A. 40:55D-70(c)(1) and/or c(2) and with respect to, inter alia, the Township Code, Chapter 430 (Zoning), Article VI and Article VIII.

PLEASE TAKE FURTHER NOTICE that an in-person public hearing on the Application has been scheduled for April 22, 2026 at 7:30 p.m., at the Municipal Building located at 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, New Jersey, at which time you may appear, either in person or by attorney, and present any objections or comments you may have regarding this matter. The Application may be carried to future hearings without any additional public notice.



The Application materials, plans, and related documents are on file with the Township’s administrative officer and available for public inspection in the Office of the Zoning Board of Adjustment, Municipal Building, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany, New Jersey, during regular office hours (8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) Monday through Friday.

This notice is being sent to you by the Applicant as required by the Municipal Land Use Law (N.J.S.A. 40:55D-10 and 12).

Respectfully,

Anand Dash, Esq.

Kennedys CMK LLP

400 Connell Drive, Suite 700

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey 07922

(908) 848-6300

Attorneys for David and Tess Lewis

Dated: March 25, 2026

Parsippany Focus