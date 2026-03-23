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Kislak Announces $10 Million Sale of Office Building on Route 46

The 131,346-square-foot office building located at 959 Route 46 in Parsippany, recently sold for $10 million, is situated on 7.98 acres within one of Morris County’s premier corporate corridors.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — The Kislak Company, Inc. announced the recent sale of a 131,346-square-foot office building situated on 7.98 acres at 959 Route 46 for $10 million.

Kislak arranged the off-market sale, with Senior Vice President Tom Scatuorchio and Managing Director Matt Weilheimer representing the parties in the transaction. The identities of the buyer and seller were not disclosed.

According to Kislak, the purchaser is a longtime client of the firm. With this latest acquisition, Kislak has now completed five transactions with the buyer, involving nine properties totaling more than 330,000 square feet.

“While the buyer remains confidential, I can share that they have a proven track record and a genuine commitment to investing in our community. This acquisition is a positive step for our local economy, reinforcing confidence in our corporate corridor and helping to position Parsippany for continued growth. Strategic investments like this strengthen our tax base, support local businesses, and create long-term opportunities. We are encouraged by this transaction and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will bring to our community,” said Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development.

“This was a highly collaborative and creative transaction that required aligning the objectives of the buyer and seller,” said Scatuorchio. “By leveraging our long-standing relationships and market expertise, we structured a transaction that achieved a successful outcome for all parties. We value our relationships with the buyer and seller and look forward to future opportunities with them.”

The Parsippany property is strategically positioned along Route 46 and features a diverse tenant roster. The building offers modern office amenities, including a dramatic two-story atrium lobby and on-site food service.

Located in one of Morris County’s premier corporate corridors, the property benefits from strong regional accessibility and close proximity to major highways and employment centers.

The site offers immediate access to Interstate 80 and Interstate 287, providing convenient connectivity throughout Northern New Jersey and to New York City, approximately 30 miles away.

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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