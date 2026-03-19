Public Budget Review Planned as Township Faces Rising Costs and Tax Impact

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai has scheduled a public review of the 2026 municipal budget for Tuesday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Click here to download the proposed budget.

Department heads will be present to outline their respective budgets, answer questions, and provide insight into departmental needs and spending priorities. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and offer input during the session.

The review comes at a critical time, as Parsippany is currently facing a proposed 9.5% municipal tax increase. Township officials are expected to discuss the factors contributing to the increase, including rising operational costs, contractual obligations, and essential services.

The meeting is expected to draw strong community interest, as residents seek clarity on how the proposed budget will impact taxpayers and municipal services moving forward