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Public Budget Review Planned as Township Faces Rising Costs and Tax Impact

Matt Kavanaugh, Pulkit Desai and Diya Patel
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
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PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Mayor Pulkit Desai has scheduled a public review of the 2026 municipal budget for Tuesday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Hall, 1001 Parsippany Boulevard.

Click here to download the proposed budget.

Department heads will be present to outline their respective budgets, answer questions, and provide insight into departmental needs and spending priorities. Residents will also have the opportunity to ask questions and offer input during the session.

The review comes at a critical time, as Parsippany is currently facing a proposed 9.5% municipal tax increase. Township officials are expected to discuss the factors contributing to the increase, including rising operational costs, contractual obligations, and essential services.

The meeting is expected to draw strong community interest, as residents seek clarity on how the proposed budget will impact taxpayers and municipal services moving forward

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Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
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Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

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