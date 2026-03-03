Lakeland Hills Family YMCA Announces New Art Exhibit Scholarship Award for Graduating Seniors

MORRIS COUNTY — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is proud to introduce a new scholarship opportunity for graduating high school seniors: the Art Exhibit Scholarship Award, celebrating artistic talent, creativity, and dedication to the visual arts.

This new scholarship will be presented to a high school senior within the YMCA’s service area and is awarded based solely on originality, technical skill, and presentation. The opportunity is open to seniors attending both public and private high schools. To ensure fairness and objectivity, the winning submission will be selected by a neutral judge.

The recipient will receive a $1,000 college scholarship and public recognition at the YMCA’s Annual Dinner and Awards Presentation in June.

The winning student will be honored during the Annual Dinner alongside their parents or guardians and a teacher of their choice, celebrating not only artistic achievement but also the mentors and supporters who helped guide their journey.

All artwork submissions must be received by Monday, April 13. Submitted pieces will be displayed at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA from April 15 through June 15, showcasing the creativity and talent of local students for the entire community to enjoy.

Eligibility Requirements

Open to high school seniors graduating in June 2026.

Applicants must attend a high school within the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA service area.

Only one entry per student will be accepted.

All submissions must be the original work of a single student. Collaborative works are not permitted.

Through this scholarship and community exhibit, the YMCA continues its commitment to empowering young people to reach their full potential. By providing space for creative expression and recognizing artistic excellence through an impartial selection process, the Y fosters achievement, builds meaningful connections, and strengthens community through shared experiences.

For more information about the Art Exhibit Scholarship Award or application details, please contact Kelly Horvath, Community Engagement Manager, at [email protected] or 973-507-7016. For details on the Y’s geographic service area, reach out to Kelly.

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the foundations of our community by supporting youth, improving health and well-being, and fostering connection. From early learning and summer camp to aquatics, fitness, and enrichment programs, we serve people of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring everyone has access to opportunities that build confidence, relationships, and lifelong well-being.