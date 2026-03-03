MOUNTAIN LAKES — Lakeland Hills Family YMCA announced that applications are now open for the 2026 William Kogen Community Service Award. This annual award recognizes two outstanding high-school seniors whose dedication to community service and measurable community impact exemplifies leadership, compassion, and social responsibility.

Each of the 2026 William Kogen Award recipients will receive a $1,000 scholarship to support their continued education and personal growth, along with an engraved commemorative plaque. The recipients will be formally recognized at the YMCA’s Annual Dinner in June, where they will be honored alongside their parents/guardians and a teacher of their choice.

The scholarship celebrates not only remarkable achievements but also the values the award represents: dedication to community, compassion for others, and a deep commitment to strengthening the lives of those around them.

Established to encourage and celebrate the spirit of service in youth, the William Kogen Community Service Award is named in honor of William Kogen, a Applications Now Open for the 2026 William Kogen Community Service Award is named in honor of William Kogen, a Lakeland Hills Family YMCA board member and longtime youth advocate. The award is rooted in his belief that young people can be powerful agents of change and that service builds stronger, more connected communities.

“At the YMCA, we believe in empowering young people to reach their full potential,” said CEO Alex Martinez. “The William Kogen Community Service Award honors students who embody the Y’s values through meaningful action. These young leaders remind us that service is not just something we do, it is who we are.”

The award reflects the YMCA’s mission to strengthen community by fostering achievement, meaningful relationships, and a strong sense of belonging. By recognizing youth who led through service, the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA affirms its commitment to developing the next generation of changemakers who help create communities where all people can thrive.

Applications are open to graduating high-school seniors in our geographic service area and will be evaluated solely on demonstrated community service and community impact. Additionally, applicants may be from a public or private high school. The application deadline is April 4.

Students interested in applying, as well as school counselors and educators wishing to nominate a student, can contact Community Engagement Manager, Kelly Horvath, at [email protected] for more information.

About Lakeland Hills Family YMCA

Lakeland Hills Family YMCA is a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening the foundations of our community by supporting youth, improving health and well-being, and fostering connection. From early learning and summer camp to aquatics, fitness, and enrichment programs, we serve people of all ages and backgrounds, ensuring everyone has access to opportunities that build confidence, relationships, and lifelong well-being. and longtime youth advocate. The award is rooted in his belief that young people can be powerful agents of change and that service builds stronger, more connected communities.