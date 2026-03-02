Letter to the Editor: New Administration Gets High Marks

Dear Editor:

Changes You Can See

It is amazing how quickly the change in leadership in Parsippany has benefited residents. For example the new Business Administrator Marc Seemon actually returned my phone call the next day after I left a message. The FORMER Administrator never returned a call and his answers at council meetings were either “we are working on it or put in an OPRA request”.

Rather than being ignored by the former town council. The new Council President Ms. Hernandez along with new council members Mr. Kavanagh and Ms. Patel are listening and hearing what the speakers have to say. This is a huge difference from the former council that had members that were obviously not interested in what many of the speakers concerns were, and for the most part their votes on any subject were a foregone conclusion.

Having a new Mayor that is not acting like a bully is so refreshing. Mayor Desai shows he is willing to interact with the residents in a positive fashion, once again a welcome change.

I would be remiss if I did mention the great job our Township Clerk Mr. Madin continues to do. Whether that be in gathering requested information or in his job at town council meetings.

It appears Parsippany residents are witnessing seeing a light at the end of the dark tunnel we had been traveling in during the Barberio years.

Rich Suarez

Paippany