Monday, March 2, 2026
HomeLetters to the editorLetter to the Editor: New Administration Gets High Marks
Letters to the editorLocal News

Letter to the Editor: New Administration Gets High Marks

Letters to the Editor
By Letters to the Editor
0
1854

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

Dear Editor:

Changes You Can See

It is amazing how quickly the change in leadership in Parsippany has benefited residents. For example the new Business Administrator Marc Seemon actually returned my phone call the next day after I left a message. The FORMER Administrator never returned a call and his answers at council meetings were either “we are working on it or put in an OPRA request”.

Rather than being ignored by the former town council. The new Council President Ms. Hernandez along with new council members Mr. Kavanagh and Ms. Patel are listening and hearing what the speakers have to say. This is a huge difference from the former council that had members that were obviously not interested in what many of the speakers concerns were, and for the most part their votes on any subject were a foregone conclusion.

Having a new Mayor that is not acting like a bully is so refreshing. Mayor Desai shows he is willing to interact with the residents in a positive fashion, once again a welcome change.

I would be remiss if I did mention the great job our Township Clerk Mr. Madin continues to do. Whether that be in gathering requested information or in his job at town council meetings.

It appears Parsippany residents are witnessing seeing a light at the end of the dark tunnel we had been traveling in during the Barberio years.

Rich Suarez
Paippany

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Morris County Opens Official Drop Boxes for Congressional Special Election
Next article
Sergeant Thomas Reilly Retires
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »