Sergeant Thomas Reilly Retires

MORRIS COUNTY — Sheriff James M. Gannon and the Morris County Sheriff’s Office congratulated Sgt. Tom Reilly on his retirement from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office.

Prior to being hired by the Morris County Sheriff’s Office, Sgt. Reilly worked two years for New Jersey Department of Corrections, assigned to New Jersey State Prison in Trenton. In June of 2003, Sgt. Reilly graduated from the Morris County Police and Fire Academy.



Upon graduation Sgt. Reilly was assigned to the Protective Services Division and worked primarily in the Criminal Courts Section. In October 2007, Sgt. Reilly was transferred to the Emergency Services Unit and assigned to K-9. In June of 2008, Sgt. Reilly deployed to Baghdad, Iraq with the NJ National Guard. Upon returning from Iraq, Sgt. Reilly was assigned his K-9 partner, K-9 Koby. Sgt. Reilly and K-9 Koby certified in patrol and narcotics detection.



While in K-9, Sgt. Reilly and K-9 Koby had a great career receiving two (2) Lifesaving awards and capturing one of the FBI’s most wanted bank robbers in addition to multiple other patrol and narcotics finds. In April of 2014, Sgt. Reilly attended the Hazardous Devices School and graduated in May of 2014 as a certified Bomb Technician. In March of 2016, Sgt. Reilly was transferred to the Warrants section. In February of 2019, Sgt. Reilly deployed to Jordan in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.



In September of 2019, Sgt. Reilly was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and assigned to the Protective Services Section, in Family Court Unit and the Family Justice Center. In December 2021, Sgt. Reilly retired from the NJ National Guard after 25 years of service attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant.

Sgt. Reilly also served as President of PBA 151 for seven years.