Morris County Opens Official Drop Boxes for Congressional Special Election

MORRIS COUNTY — Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes are now open for the 11th Congressional District Special General Election. Voted Mail-In Ballots may be deposited in any official drop box location until 8:00 p.m. on April 16.
Below are the official drop box locations in the 11th Congressional District (Morris County communities):
• Morris County Clerk’s Office – 10 Court Street, Morristown
• Morris County Administration & Records Building – 10 Court Street, Morristown
• Denville Township Municipal Building – 1 St. Mary’s Place, Denville
• Hanover Township Municipal Building – 1000 Route 10, Whippany
• Jefferson Township Municipal Building – 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge
• Montville Township Municipal Building – 195 Changebridge Road, Montville
• Morris Township Municipal Building – 50 Woodland Avenue, Convent Station
• Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building – 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany
• Pequannock Township Municipal Building – 530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains
• Randolph Township Municipal Building – 502 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph
• Roxbury Township Municipal Building – 1715 Route 46, Ledgewood
All drop boxes are secure, monitored, and available 24 hours a day through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 16.