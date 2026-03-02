Morris County Opens Official Drop Boxes for Congressional Special Election

MORRIS COUNTY — Mail-In Ballot Drop Boxes are now open for the 11th Congressional District Special General Election. Voted Mail-In Ballots may be deposited in any official drop box location until 8:00 p.m. on April 16.

Below are the official drop box locations in the 11th Congressional District (Morris County communities):

• Morris County Clerk’s Office – 10 Court Street, Morristown

• Morris County Administration & Records Building – 10 Court Street, Morristown

• Denville Township Municipal Building – 1 St. Mary’s Place, Denville

• Hanover Township Municipal Building – 1000 Route 10, Whippany

• Jefferson Township Municipal Building – 1033 Weldon Road, Oak Ridge

• Montville Township Municipal Building – 195 Changebridge Road, Montville

• Morris Township Municipal Building – 50 Woodland Avenue, Convent Station

• Parsippany-Troy Hills Municipal Building – 1001 Parsippany Boulevard, Parsippany

• Pequannock Township Municipal Building – 530 Newark Pompton Turnpike, Pompton Plains

• Randolph Township Municipal Building – 502 Millbrook Avenue, Randolph

• Roxbury Township Municipal Building – 1715 Route 46, Ledgewood

All drop boxes are secure, monitored, and available 24 hours a day through 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, April 16.