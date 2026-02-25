Chris Brings “Fan Psychology” and High-Energy Motivation Home to Parsippany

Thursday, February 26, 2026
Chris, inspirational speaker, takes the TEDx stage to share a message centered on connection and culture.
Anikait Sota
By Anikait Sota
Chris’ love for public speaking started early. As a kid, he watched his father speak to their church congregation and became fascinated by the power of a message delivered well. He even found inspiration in professional wrestling—rooting not for the biggest names, but for the best voices on the microphone.

In college, Chris met Dr. Gilbert, a sports psychologist and motivational speaker who helped shape his direction during New Student Orientation. Professionally, he spent years speaking as part of his work as a campus recruiter before “turning pro” in 2018 with a conference appearance in Nashville. From there, his speaking career continued to grow—leading to major milestones, including a master’s degree in organizational leadership in 2021, launching his business in 2023, and stepping onto a TEDx stage last year.

At the core of Chris’ work is a simple mission: people achieve more when they’re empowered to be their best. His programs focus on connection—helping audiences become “fans” of their work, their teams, their communities, and themselves. He studies fan psychology and applies it to leadership, mentorship, and culture-building, emphasizing that people thrive when they feel seen, supported, and part of something bigger than themselves.

Chris, inspirational speaker, leads an interactive session focused on leadership, mentorship, and building stronger teams.

Chris and his wife moved to Parsippany 13 years ago, but he says the town truly became home once their son began attending school locally. That connection opened the door to deeper involvement—coaching youth soccer through Parsippany Soccer Club, spending time at the Parsippany Library, supporting programs and sports at the Parsippany Police Athletic League, joining the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, announcing Little Vikings football games with Michael Dneaster, and building his local LLC headquartered in Mount Tabor.

While he’s proud of the big achievements, Chris says the smaller moments matter just as much: reconnecting with families he coached, hearing what students are doing next, and seeing how a single takeaway can spark real change.

Chris hopes every audience leaves his sessions entertained, educated, and empowered—with at least one practical “nugget” they can apply immediately. He also believes in having fun along the way, because laughter can be a powerful force for connection.

This year, Parsippany Focus recognized that impact by naming Chris the People Behind the Impact Award recipient for February.

Looking ahead, Chris is continuing to expand his keynote work around leadership, mentorship, and fan psychology, with new resources designed to help schools, businesses, and nonprofits build stronger cultures. He’s also teasing an upcoming partnership with the Parsippany Police Athletic League and plans to sponsor and coach again in Parsippany Soccer Club intramural soccer this spring.

For local groups searching for an interactive, high-energy speaker, Chris’ message is simple: he’s right here in Parsippany.

Anikait Sota
Anikait Sota
Anikait (Nick) Sota, a senior at Mountain Lakes High School, is making an impact in journalism, service, and innovation. A contributor to Parsippany Focus, Morris Focus, and Parsippany Focus Magazine, his articles have earned over 100,000 career views. As founder of the Parsippany Cube Club, he has taught 500+ students, raised $15,000 for families, and received recognition from a Congresswoman, Governor, State Senator, Assembly members, and local leaders. He founded Grantly, connecting hundreds of small business owners with vital grants. Beyond writing and entrepreneurship, Anikait speaks on AI in nonprofits—including at Kiwanis events and statewide trainings.
Recent Articles
