Outback Steakhouse Introduces Managing Partner Matt Ackershoek at Parsippany Meet-and-Greet

PARSIPPANY — The Outback Steakhouse in Parsippany welcomed guests on Saturday, January 31, for a community meet-and-greet at the restaurant’s location at 1300 Route 46 West, introducing Managing Partner Matt Ackershoek as the newest leader of the township’s Outback team.

Ackershoek brings 15 years of experience with the Outback brand, a journey that began when he was 17 years old at the company’s Butler location, where he started as a busser. Over the years, he worked his way up through the organization, spending much of his career as a Kitchen Manager, a role he says shaped his leadership style and gave him deep pride in running strong kitchens and supporting the people behind the line.

Most recently, Ackershoek served as the Managing Partner at Outback Steakhouse in Green Brook for about a year before stepping into the Parsippany opportunity.

Proud parents stand alongside Managing Partner Matt Ackershoek during the ribbon-cutting celebration at Outback Steakhouse, 1300 Route 46 West, Parsippany, as community leaders and guests gathered to welcome him to his new role. The special moment highlighted not only Ackershoek’s 15-year journey with the Outback brand, but also the strong family support behind his leadership as he begins this new chapter serving the Parsippany community.

When the position opened locally, he said he was excited to begin a new chapter.

Community involvement, he explained, is central to what he wants the Parsippany Outback to represent.

“In my head I may live in another town, but I consider myself an honorary Parsippany resident,” Ackershoek shared. “I want to be the place in town for everyone to come.”

Managing Partner Matt Ackershoek is surrounded by his dedicated staff during the ribbon-cutting celebration at Outback Steakhouse in Parsippany. Joined by community leaders and guests, Ackershoek thanked his team for their hard work and commitment to delivering an exceptional guest experience as the restaurant begins an exciting new chapter serving the Parsippany community.

He also emphasized support for those who serve the community every day, noting that first responders are always top of mind. Ackershoek added that recent partnerships with the high school have been especially meaningful and he hopes to keep expanding those local connections.

Inside the restaurant, his focus is on the guest experience — not just being “the best,” but becoming someone’s favorite.

“There is a difference between the best and someone’s favorite,” he said. “You can never argue over where your favorite place to eat is. I want it to feel like home away from home for the guests that are coming to dine with us.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development said “We are pleased to welcome Matthew Ackershoek as Managing Partner of the Parsippany Outback Steakhouse. With over 15 years of experience, Matthew brings proven leadership, operational excellence, and a strong commitment to hospitality, team development, and serving the Parsippany community.”

Frank Cahill, Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Committee, presents a commemorative plaque to Matt Ackershoek, officially welcoming him to Parsippany as the new Managing Partner of Outback Steakhouse. Cahill praised Ackershoek’s 15 years of experience with the brand and his commitment to community involvement, wishing him continued success as he leads the local team into an exciting new chapter.

Ackershoek also shared that the Parsippany Outback is actively scheduling Dine to Donate fundraisers with local groups throughout town, including school Parent Teacher Associations, the Woman’s Club, All Saints Academy, and District 5 Fire Station, among others.

“We are eager to lend a hand anyway we can and support anyone in town who would like to partner with us,” he said.

For local organizations interested in partnering, Ackershoek encouraged groups across Parsippany to reach out and explore opportunities to collaborate.