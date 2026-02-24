Tuesday, February 24, 2026
Commercial Development Site in Parsippany Headed to Online Auction

The 1.56± acre B-2 zoned commercial development site at 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue in Parsippany, featuring frontage on both Old Bloomfield Avenue and Route 46, will be sold through online auction March 16–18 by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.
PARSIPPANY — A prime 1.56± acre commercial development site in the heart of Parsippany’s business district will be offered through online auction beginning Monday, March 16, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and concluding Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

Located at 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, the versatile B-2 zoned property offers exceptional visibility and access in one of Northern New Jersey’s most active commercial corridors.

The site features approximately 209± feet of frontage on Old Bloomfield Avenue and an additional 106± feet of frontage on Route 46, providing strong exposure along two well-traveled roadways.

Strategically positioned within the Parsippany-Troy Hills market, the property benefits from immediate access to Route 46, Interstate 80, Route 10, and Route 287 — making it highly attractive for regional businesses, investors, and developers.

The surrounding area is characterized by established retail, office, and mixed-use properties, creating a strong commercial ecosystem. Parsippany continues to be one of Morris County’s most desirable business locations, supported by strong local demographics, stable population density, and above-average household incomes.

With limited infill development opportunities remaining along this corridor, the offering presents a rare opportunity for investors or developers seeking a high-visibility, high-value site in a mature and thriving market.

Property Details:

  • Address: 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, Parsippany
  • Size: 1.56± Acres
  • Zoning: B-2 Commercial
  • Frontage: 209± ft (Old Bloomfield Ave) | 106± ft (Route 46)

Auction Timeline:

  • Online Bidding Opens: Monday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m.
  • Online Bidding Concludes: Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review all auction terms and conduct appropriate due diligence prior to participating.

For additional information click here.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
