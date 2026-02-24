Commercial Development Site in Parsippany Headed to Online Auction

PARSIPPANY — A prime 1.56± acre commercial development site in the heart of Parsippany’s business district will be offered through online auction beginning Monday, March 16, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. and concluding Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

Located at 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, the versatile B-2 zoned property offers exceptional visibility and access in one of Northern New Jersey’s most active commercial corridors.

The site features approximately 209± feet of frontage on Old Bloomfield Avenue and an additional 106± feet of frontage on Route 46, providing strong exposure along two well-traveled roadways.

Strategically positioned within the Parsippany-Troy Hills market, the property benefits from immediate access to Route 46, Interstate 80, Route 10, and Route 287 — making it highly attractive for regional businesses, investors, and developers.

The surrounding area is characterized by established retail, office, and mixed-use properties, creating a strong commercial ecosystem. Parsippany continues to be one of Morris County’s most desirable business locations, supported by strong local demographics, stable population density, and above-average household incomes.

With limited infill development opportunities remaining along this corridor, the offering presents a rare opportunity for investors or developers seeking a high-visibility, high-value site in a mature and thriving market.

Property Details:

Address: 315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, Parsippany

315 Old Bloomfield Avenue, Parsippany Size: 1.56± Acres

1.56± Acres Zoning: B-2 Commercial

B-2 Commercial Frontage: 209± ft (Old Bloomfield Ave) | 106± ft (Route 46)

Auction Timeline:

Online Bidding Opens: Monday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m.

Monday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m. Online Bidding Concludes: Wednesday, March 18, at 1:00 p.m.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review all auction terms and conduct appropriate due diligence prior to participating.

For additional information click here.