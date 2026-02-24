Route 46 Landmark Retail Property to Be Sold at Court-Ordered Auction

PARSIPPANY — A prominent 15,624± square-foot commercial retail building along Route 46 will be sold through an online auction by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, with new auction dates scheduled for Monday, April 27 through Wednesday, April 29, 2026.

The property, located at 1571 Route 46, sits on 1.81± acres and offers exceptional visibility in one of Northern New Jersey’s busiest commercial corridors.

The two-story building, plus lower level, is currently configured as a multi-tenanted property with seven units. Zoned B-2, the site offers flexibility for a variety of retail, service, or potential mixed-use opportunities, making it attractive to investors, owner-users, and developers alike.

With approximately 25,160 vehicles passing daily, the Route 46 retail property will be offered through online auction April 27–29 by order of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court, with preview dates scheduled for April 8 and April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Strategically positioned along Route 46, the property benefits from an average daily traffic count of approximately 25,160 vehicles per day, providing consistent exposure to commuters and local traffic. The location also offers convenient access to Interstate 80, Route 287, and Route 10, reinforcing Parsippany’s reputation as a regional business hub within Morris County.

Commercial properties with this level of frontage and access along Route 46 rarely become available through auction, presenting a notable opportunity within the Parsippany-Troy Hills market.

Property Highlights:

Address: 1571 Route 46, Parsippany, NJ 07054

Size: 15,624± square feet

15,624± square feet Lot Size: 1.81± acres

1.81± acres Configuration: 2-story plus lower level, 7 units

2-story plus lower level, 7 units Zoning: B-2 Commercial

B-2 Commercial Traffic Count: Approx. 25,160 vehicles per day

Property Previews:

Prospective buyers may tour the property during scheduled preview dates:

Wednesday, April 8 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Wednesday, April 15 | 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Auction Timeline:

Online Bidding Opens: Monday, April 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m.

Monday, April 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. Online Bidding Concludes: Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 11:00 a.m.

Interested bidders are encouraged to review auction terms and complete due diligence prior to participating.

As Parsippany continues to see steady commercial activity along Route 46 and its surrounding corridors, this offering represents a significant opportunity in one of Morris County’s most established retail markets.

