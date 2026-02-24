Four Lakefront Homes in Rainbow Lakes to Be Sold at Online Auction

PARSIPPANY — Four lakefront residential properties in the highly desirable Rainbow Lakes community will be sold separately through an online auction scheduled for Monday, March 16, at 9:00 a.m., concluding Wednesday, March 18, at 11:00 a.m.

The properties present a rare opportunity for homebuyers, investors, and builders to acquire waterfront homes in one of Parsippany’s most sought-after lake communities.

The Properties

26 Glenwood Place is a 1,674± square-foot ranch-style home featuring five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The residence includes two recreation rooms, an in-law suite, and a two-tiered deck overlooking Twilight Lake. Sliders from the recreation rooms open to scenic lake views, offering a tranquil waterfront setting.

24 Glenwood Place offers 1,164± square feet of living space with four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms on a 0.28-acre lot. The home is ready for renovation, providing buyers the opportunity to reimagine and update a waterfront property in a prime location.

25 Upper Rainbow Trail is the largest of the four properties, a 3,498± square-foot two-story single-family home situated on a 0.47-acre lot. The residence features four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a two-car garage, and a two-tiered deck overlooking Twilight Lake.

3 Hillside Road is a 1,850± square-foot home offering four bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and a built-in one-car garage on a 0.19-acre lot. The property also enjoys waterfront access within the Rainbow Lakes community.

Life in Rainbow Lakes

Rainbow Lakes is known for its private lake access, beach area, clubhouse, and recreational facilities. The community offers residents a unique blend of waterfront living and suburban convenience.

Located in Parsippany-Troy Hills, the neighborhood provides easy access to Interstate 80, Route 46, Route 10, and NJ Transit service via Denville Station, making it an attractive option for commuters traveling to New York City and regional employment centers.

Residential property previews are scheduled for Saturday, February 28 and Saturday, March 7, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The online auction will officially open Monday, March 16 at 9:00 a.m. and close Wednesday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m., with each property sold separately.

Prospective bidders are encouraged to review auction terms and conduct appropriate due diligence prior to participating.

For more information click here.