Parsippany Approves 2025 Salary Ranges for Municipal Positions

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has adopted Ordinance 2025:27, which establishes the 2025 salary ranges for elected officials, department heads, public safety personnel, administrative staff, and part-time employees. The ordinance sets minimum and maximum compensation limits for each position, providing a structured framework for municipal pay while not necessarily reflecting the actual salaries earned by individual employees.

2025 Salary Ranges (All Positions)

Position Minimum Salary Maximum Salary Assistant Business Administrator $60,000 $137,500 Chief Financial Officer $90,000 $181,500 Director of Finance $95,000 $181,500 Director of Purchasing $50,000 $165,000 Director of Recreation Services $50,000 $187,000 Director of Community Affairs $50,000 $93,500 Director of Human Services $35,000 $121,000 Director of Municipal Utilities $31,000 $101,200 Director of Planning, Zoning & Construction Inspections $50,000 $135,000 Director of Police Athletic League Services $27,550 $143,000 Municipal Clerk $60,000 $148,500 Municipal Court Administrator $45,000 $132,000 Construction Official $55,000 $132,000 Assistant Construction Official $30,000 $115,500 Zoning Officer $50,000 $129,800 Assistant Zoning Officer $27,550 $71,500 Tax Collector $35,000 $113,300 Assistant Assessor $27,550 $77,000 Assistant Tax Collector $27,550 $85,800 Personnel Director $31,000 $115,500 Labor Relations Specialist $31,000 $110,000 Chief of Staff $27,550 $82,500 Confidential Aide to the Mayor $27,550 $82,500 Secretary to the Mayor $27,550 $66,000 Deputy Municipal Clerk / Assistant Municipal Clerk $27,550 $104,500 Deputy Municipal Court Administrator $27,550 $71,500 Director of Public Works (Parks & Forestry) $50,000 $198,000 Superintendent of Public Works $35,000 $145,000 Superintendent of Parks & Forestry $35,000 $145,000 Superintendent of Recycling / Sanitation $35,000 $145,000 Road Superintendent $29,000 $121,000 Sewage Plant & Sewer Superintendent $85,000 $195,000 Assistant Water Superintendent $35,000 $123,200 Health Officer $31,000 $104,500 Public Health Nurse $40,000 $88,000 Public Health Nurse Supervisor $40,000 $100,000 Housing Coordinator $27,550 $77,000 Housing Inspector $27,550 $60,500 Senior Housing Inspector $27,550 $93,000 Environmental Health Specialist $40,000 $105,000 Sanitary Inspector $27,550 $68,200 Fire Official $29,000 $109,000 Fire Subcode Official $29,000 $115,500 Fire Prevention Specialist $27,550 $88,000 Electrical Inspector $28,000 $88,000 Plumbing Inspector $28,000 $90,200 Recycling Enforcement Officer $29,000 $93,500 Recreation Supervisor $27,550 $99,000 Recreation Leader $27,550 $143,000 Golf Superintendent $35,000 $115,500 Golf Professional $50,000 $110,000 Administrative Assistant $27,550 $77,000 Administrative Clerk $27,550 $88,000 Administrative Secretary $27,550 $99,000 Account Clerk / Accounts Payable $27,550 $71,500 Payroll Clerk $27,550 $60,500 Senior Payroll Clerk $27,550 $85,800 Records Clerk $27,550 $60,500 Senior Records Clerk $27,550 $66,000 Computer Analyst $30,000 $66,000 Systems Analyst $50,000 $126,500

Clerical & Administrative Positions

Position Minimum Salary Maximum Salary Administrative Clerk $27,550 $88,000 Administrative Secretary $27,550 $99,000 Executive Assistant $27,550 $99,000 Office Manager $27,550 $82,500 Secretary, Board/Commission $27,550 $74,800 Secretarial Assistant $27,550 $88,000 Account Clerk $27,550 $71,500 Principal Account Clerk $27,550 $71,500 Senior Account Clerk $27,550 $79,200 Payroll Clerk $27,550 $60,500 Senior Payroll Clerk $27,550 $85,800 Supervising Payroll Clerk $30,000 $85,800 Records Technician $27,550 $60,500 Records Support Technician $27,550 $69,300 Police Records Clerk $27,550 $60,500 Senior Records Clerk $27,550 $66,000 Keyboarding Clerk I $27,550 $73,700 Keyboarding Clerk II $27,550 $82,500 Keyboarding Clerk III $27,550 $93,500 Messenger $27,550 $46,200 Senior Mail Clerk $27,550 $49,500

Technical, Skilled & Support Positions

Position Minimum Salary Maximum Salary Computer Analyst $30,000 $66,000 Assistant Computer Analyst $27,550 $60,500 Systems Analyst $50,000 $126,500 Senior Systems Analyst $45,000 $126,500 Engineering Aide $27,550 $65,000 Principal Engineering Aide $27,550 $77,000 Assistant Engineer $45,000 $66,000 Assistant Engineer (Civil) $35,000 $123,200 Environmental Engineer I $40,000 $75,000 Laboratory Technician $27,550 $80,300 Principal Laboratory Technician $27,550 $85,000 Senior Laboratory Technician (Water Analysis) $28,000 $93,500 Support Service Technician $40,000 $82,500 Technical Assistant $27,550 $65,000 Technical Assistant (Engineering Aid) $27,550 $77,000 Technical Assistant to Construction Official $27,550 $79,200 Electrician $30,000 $115,500 Electrician Helper / Apprentice $27,550 $65,000 Plumber $29,000 $99,000 Senior Plumber $29,000 $99,000 Mechanic $27,550 $71,500 Senior Mechanic $27,550 $74,800 Mechanic’s Helper $27,550 $60,500

Part-Time & Hourly Positions