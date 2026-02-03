Parsippany Approves 2025 Salary Ranges for Municipal Positions

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has adopted Ordinance 2025:27, which establishes the 2025 salary ranges for elected officials, department heads, public safety personnel, administrative staff, and part-time employees. The ordinance sets minimum and maximum compensation limits for each position, providing a structured framework for municipal pay while not necessarily reflecting the actual salaries earned by individual employees.
2025 Salary Ranges (All Positions)
Position
Minimum Salary
Maximum Salary
Assistant Business Administrator
$60,000
$137,500
Chief Financial Officer
$90,000
$181,500
Director of Finance
$95,000
$181,500
Director of Purchasing
$50,000
$165,000
Director of Recreation Services
$50,000
$187,000
Director of Community Affairs
$50,000
$93,500
Director of Human Services
$35,000
$121,000
Director of Municipal Utilities
$31,000
$101,200
Director of Planning, Zoning & Construction Inspections
$50,000
$135,000
Director of Police Athletic League Services
$27,550
$143,000
Municipal Clerk
$60,000
$148,500
Municipal Court Administrator
$45,000
$132,000
Construction Official
$55,000
$132,000
Assistant Construction Official
$30,000
$115,500
Zoning Officer
$50,000
$129,800
Assistant Zoning Officer
$27,550
$71,500
Tax Collector
$35,000
$113,300
Assistant Assessor
$27,550
$77,000
Assistant Tax Collector
$27,550
$85,800
Personnel Director
$31,000
$115,500
Labor Relations Specialist
$31,000
$110,000
Chief of Staff
$27,550
$82,500
Confidential Aide to the Mayor
$27,550
$82,500
Secretary to the Mayor
$27,550
$66,000
Deputy Municipal Clerk / Assistant Municipal Clerk
