Sunday, February 8, 2026
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Approves 2025 Salary Ranges for Municipal Positions
Local News

Parsippany Approves 2025 Salary Ranges for Municipal Positions

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1979

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Township of Parsippany-Troy Hills has adopted Ordinance 2025:27, which establishes the 2025 salary ranges for elected officials, department heads, public safety personnel, administrative staff, and part-time employees. The ordinance sets minimum and maximum compensation limits for each position, providing a structured framework for municipal pay while not necessarily reflecting the actual salaries earned by individual employees.

2025 Salary Ranges (All Positions)

PositionMinimum SalaryMaximum Salary
Assistant Business Administrator$60,000$137,500
Chief Financial Officer$90,000$181,500
Director of Finance$95,000$181,500
Director of Purchasing$50,000$165,000
Director of Recreation Services$50,000$187,000
Director of Community Affairs$50,000$93,500
Director of Human Services$35,000$121,000
Director of Municipal Utilities$31,000$101,200
Director of Planning, Zoning & Construction Inspections$50,000$135,000
Director of Police Athletic League Services$27,550$143,000
Municipal Clerk$60,000$148,500
Municipal Court Administrator$45,000$132,000
Construction Official$55,000$132,000
Assistant Construction Official$30,000$115,500
Zoning Officer$50,000$129,800
Assistant Zoning Officer$27,550$71,500
Tax Collector$35,000$113,300
Assistant Assessor$27,550$77,000
Assistant Tax Collector$27,550$85,800
Personnel Director$31,000$115,500
Labor Relations Specialist$31,000$110,000
Chief of Staff$27,550$82,500
Confidential Aide to the Mayor$27,550$82,500
Secretary to the Mayor$27,550$66,000
Deputy Municipal Clerk / Assistant Municipal Clerk$27,550$104,500
Deputy Municipal Court Administrator$27,550$71,500
Director of Public Works (Parks & Forestry)$50,000$198,000
Superintendent of Public Works$35,000$145,000
Superintendent of Parks & Forestry$35,000$145,000
Superintendent of Recycling / Sanitation$35,000$145,000
Road Superintendent$29,000$121,000
Sewage Plant & Sewer Superintendent$85,000$195,000
Assistant Water Superintendent$35,000$123,200
Health Officer$31,000$104,500
Public Health Nurse$40,000$88,000
Public Health Nurse Supervisor$40,000$100,000
Housing Coordinator$27,550$77,000
Housing Inspector$27,550$60,500
Senior Housing Inspector$27,550$93,000
Environmental Health Specialist$40,000$105,000
Sanitary Inspector$27,550$68,200
Fire Official$29,000$109,000
Fire Subcode Official$29,000$115,500
Fire Prevention Specialist$27,550$88,000
Electrical Inspector$28,000$88,000
Plumbing Inspector$28,000$90,200
Recycling Enforcement Officer$29,000$93,500
Recreation Supervisor$27,550$99,000
Recreation Leader$27,550$143,000
Golf Superintendent$35,000$115,500
Golf Professional$50,000$110,000
Administrative Assistant$27,550$77,000
Administrative Clerk$27,550$88,000
Administrative Secretary$27,550$99,000
Account Clerk / Accounts Payable$27,550$71,500
Payroll Clerk$27,550$60,500
Senior Payroll Clerk$27,550$85,800
Records Clerk$27,550$60,500
Senior Records Clerk$27,550$66,000
Computer Analyst$30,000$66,000
Systems Analyst$50,000$126,500

Clerical & Administrative Positions

PositionMinimum SalaryMaximum Salary
Administrative Clerk$27,550$88,000
Administrative Secretary$27,550$99,000
Executive Assistant$27,550$99,000
Office Manager$27,550$82,500
Secretary, Board/Commission$27,550$74,800
Secretarial Assistant$27,550$88,000
Account Clerk$27,550$71,500
Principal Account Clerk$27,550$71,500
Senior Account Clerk$27,550$79,200
Payroll Clerk$27,550$60,500
Senior Payroll Clerk$27,550$85,800
Supervising Payroll Clerk$30,000$85,800
Records Technician$27,550$60,500
Records Support Technician$27,550$69,300
Police Records Clerk$27,550$60,500
Senior Records Clerk$27,550$66,000
Keyboarding Clerk I$27,550$73,700
Keyboarding Clerk II$27,550$82,500
Keyboarding Clerk III$27,550$93,500
Messenger$27,550$46,200
Senior Mail Clerk$27,550$49,500

Technical, Skilled & Support Positions

PositionMinimum SalaryMaximum Salary
Computer Analyst$30,000$66,000
Assistant Computer Analyst$27,550$60,500
Systems Analyst$50,000$126,500
Senior Systems Analyst$45,000$126,500
Engineering Aide$27,550$65,000
Principal Engineering Aide$27,550$77,000
Assistant Engineer$45,000$66,000
Assistant Engineer (Civil)$35,000$123,200
Environmental Engineer I$40,000$75,000
Laboratory Technician$27,550$80,300
Principal Laboratory Technician$27,550$85,000
Senior Laboratory Technician (Water Analysis)$28,000$93,500
Support Service Technician$40,000$82,500
Technical Assistant$27,550$65,000
Technical Assistant (Engineering Aid)$27,550$77,000
Technical Assistant to Construction Official$27,550$79,200
Electrician$30,000$115,500
Electrician Helper / Apprentice$27,550$65,000
Plumber$29,000$99,000
Senior Plumber$29,000$99,000
Mechanic$27,550$71,500
Senior Mechanic$27,550$74,800
Mechanic’s Helper$27,550$60,500

Part-Time & Hourly Positions

PositionHourly / Annual MinimumHourly / Annual Maximum
Accountant (PT)$20/hr$50/hr
Building Inspector (PT)$20/hr$65/hr
Electrical Inspector (PT)$20/hr$65/hr
Plumbing Inspector (PT)$20/hr$65/hr
Fire Inspector (PT)$20/hr$50/hr
Fire Protection Inspector (PT)$20/hr$65/hr
Public Safety Telecommunicator (PT)$17/hr$40/hr
Court Attendant$25/hr$25/hr
Emergency Medical TechnicianNJ Min. Wage$40/hr
School Traffic GuardNJ Min. Wage$22/hr
InternNJ Min. Wage$20/hr
Recreation AttendantNJ Min. Wage$25/hr
Recreation Counselor (PT)NJ Min. Wage$30/hr
Summer / Seasonal HelpNJ Min. Wage$20/hr
spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Does Anyone Recognize This Dog?
Next article
Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools Pilot Phone-Free Wednesdays Through End of School Year
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
Click here forspot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »