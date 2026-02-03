Sunday, February 8, 2026
Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools Pilot Phone-Free Wednesdays Through End of School Year

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools will pilot weekly phone-free Wednesdays for the remainder of the school year as part of an effort to improve student focus, engagement, and overall well-being, district officials announced. The initiative follows the signing of a new state law by Governor Phil Murphy and is intended to help the district thoughtfully evaluate best practices regarding student cell phone use.

Under the pilot program, students will be expected to keep their phones out of sight during the school day on designated Wednesdays. School administrators say the goal is not to punish or confiscate devices, but rather to encourage students to practice self-regulation, build healthy technology habits, and experience a school day centered on learning, relationships, and community.

District officials noted that phones are a constant presence in students’ lives, and research indicates that reducing access during the school day can help students remain attentive, participate more fully in class, and engage more positively with peers. Students participating in previous phone-free days have reported fewer distractions, stronger face-to-face connections, and a calmer school environment.

The pilot also allows the district to gather feedback from students, staff, and families before considering any long-term changes to cell phone policies.

Phone-Free Wednesday Dates

The phone-free Wednesdays scheduled for the remainder of the school year are:

  • February: 4, 11, 18, 25
  • March: 4, 11, 18, 25
  • April: 1, 15, 22, 29
  • May: 6, 13, 20, 27
  • June: 3, 10, 17

When Students May Use Their Phones

Students will still be permitted to use their phones:

  • Before school and after school
  • During class only with teacher permission for academic purposes

Phones may also be accessed when directed by staff or when required for documented health or educational reasons.

Phone Storage Guidelines

During the school day, phones should be stored:

  • In a student’s assigned locker, or
  • In the student’s backpack

Additional Guidelines

At the middle school level, Chromebooks will not be permitted during lunch periods. Chromebooks will continue to be allowed at the high school level.

District officials acknowledged that parents may have concerns regarding communication and emergencies. Parents who need to contact their child during the school day are encouraged to call the school’s main office, where staff will assist in facilitating communication. Officials also noted that law enforcement has raised concerns that cell phone use during school emergencies can create challenges, including the spread of misinformation and potential safety issues.

The district expressed appreciation for the partnership of families as the pilot program moves forward, emphasizing that the initiative is designed to support student success while maintaining safety and open communication.

