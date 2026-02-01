CCM Data Science Program Ranked Top 10 in the Nation by TechGuide

MORRIS COUONTY — County College of Morris announced that its Data Science degree program has been ranked #10 in the nation by TechGuide’s 2026 Best Associate in Data Science Programs. This prestigious recognition underscores CCM’s commitment to academic excellence and its impact in preparing students for successful careers in data science and analytics.

This ranking arrives at an exciting time for the data science profession, marked by extraordinary growth. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment for data analysts is projected to grow 36 percent from 2023 to 2033, significantly faster than the average growth rate for all occupations, with a median annual wage of $112,590. With strong opportunities across multiple sectors, CCM’s Data Science option is intentionally designed to prepare students for careers in healthcare, finance, technology and government.

CCM’s Data Science program provides students with a strong foundation in both computing and analytics. Graduates of the program are prepared for immediate entry into the workforce and for seamless transfer to four-year institutions, including the first-ever transfer pathway with Ramapo College that can lead to a master’s degree in data science. Students gain hands-on experience with industry-standard tools and languages such as Python, R, SQL, Tableau and Java, and engage in collaborative, project-based learning using real-world datasets.

“Being recognized as one of the top 10 Data Science programs in the nation is a significant achievement with real impact for our students and employers across the state,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, president of CCM. “This distinction reflects the strength and evolution of our program, as well as the dedication of our faculty and staff who help launch our students into high-demand, high-wage careers, strengthening the region’s skilled workforce pipeline.”

“Our Data Science program is designed to give students not just technical skills, but the confidence to learn how to use data science and AI in real-world problems,” said Professor Colleen Bamford, chairperson of the Information Technologies Department. “In addition to our associate degree, CCM offers a five-course Certificate of Achievement in Data Analytics, which may be completed online and is stackable for quicker completion of the degree. It is through hands-on projects, small class sizes and access to industry-standard tools that CCM students gain a competitive edge.”

For more information about any of CCM’s offerings in computing, data science and information technology, click here.

About TechGuide

TechGuide.org supports students, educators and institutions in making informed decisions in Analytics and Computer Science education, reaching more than 30,000 visitors each month. The annual rankings are based on official Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS) data, which colleges and universities in the U.S. report to the Department of Education. Using this data, TechGuide evaluates key metrics that matter most to students, including admissions selectivity, class size, faculty support, availability of financial aid, graduation outcomes and total enrollment. The full 2026 Best Associate in Data Science Programs rankings are available by clicking here.

