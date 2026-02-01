Lakeland Hills YMCA Celebrates Ribbon Cutting for Renovated Health and Wellness Center

MORRIS COUNTY — The Lakeland Hills Family YMCA marked a major milestone in its ongoing commitment to community health and wellness with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, January 30, celebrating the completion of its newly renovated Health and Wellness Center.

The event brought together community leaders, YMCA staff, members, and local officials, including Anthony Bucco, who joined Alejandro (Alex) Martinez, President and CEO of the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA, in officially opening the updated facility.

The renovation represents a significant investment in modern fitness amenities, innovative programming, and inclusive wellness opportunities designed to serve individuals and families at every stage of life. YMCA leadership emphasized that the project was guided not only by the latest fitness trends, but also by the organization’s longstanding mission to strengthen the community through connection, accessibility, and support.

During the ceremony, Martinez highlighted the broader purpose behind the renovation, noting that the YMCA’s role extends well beyond fitness equipment and workout spaces. He said the updated Health and Wellness Center was designed to create an environment where members feel welcomed, supported, and motivated, whether they are beginning a fitness journey, maintaining long-term health goals, or simply seeking connection with others.

The newly renovated Free Weights and Power Zone at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA offers expanded space and updated equipment, providing members with a dynamic area for strength training and performance-focused workouts.

“This renovation is about investing in people,” Martinez said. “We wanted to create a space where everyone feels comfortable and empowered to improve their health, no matter their age, background, or fitness level.”

The redesigned Health and Wellness Center features several new and upgraded areas intended to enhance the member experience. Among the highlights is the introduction of the EGYM Smart-Strength Circuit, a technology-driven system that provides guided, full-body workouts in a short amount of time. The system uses personalized wristbands that automatically adjust equipment settings for each user, making strength training safer and more accessible for beginners while still offering effective workouts for experienced members.

The newly renovated Power and Turf Training Zone at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA features open blue turf flooring, functional training equipment, and dedicated space for strength, agility, and performance-based workouts.

In addition to smart strength training, the renovation includes an expanded turf-training zone equipped with functional training tools such as ropes and agility equipment. The space was designed to support both individual workouts and small group training, offering flexibility for a wide range of fitness styles.

A newly upgraded cycle studio was also unveiled, featuring enhanced lighting, elevated staging, and immersive sound designed to energize participants and create a dynamic group fitness experience. YMCA officials said the upgraded studio allows instructors to deliver more engaging classes while fostering a strong sense of community among participants.

The FitWorks Studio at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA offers a dedicated space for small-group training and personal coaching, designed to help members focus on goal-driven, high-impact workouts.

Another key addition is the FitWorks Studio, a dedicated space for small group training and personal coaching. The studio provides a focused environment for members looking to take a more structured approach to their fitness goals, supported by trained professionals.

The main cardio and strength areas of the facility were also reimagined to improve layout, flow, and accessibility. Updated equipment, expanded space, and thoughtful design elements aim to reduce crowding and create a more welcoming atmosphere for members of all abilities.

Senator Bucco praised the YMCA’s continued investment in community wellness, noting that facilities like the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA play a critical role in promoting healthy lifestyles and social connection.

“The YMCA has always been a cornerstone of our communities,” Bucco said. “This renovation ensures that residents have access to high-quality facilities that support both physical health and overall well-being.”

Beyond the physical upgrades, YMCA leaders emphasized that the Health and Wellness Center remains rooted in the organization’s core values. The YMCA continues to offer programs and memberships designed to be accessible, including financial assistance options to ensure that cost is not a barrier to participation.

Martinez noted that the renovated space supports the YMCA’s broader mission of serving the whole person—mind, body, and spirit—while strengthening relationships and building a sense of belonging.

“Whether someone comes here for a workout, a class, or simply to be part of a supportive community, the Y is a place where lives are strengthened together,” he said.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony concluded with tours of the renovated facility, giving attendees an opportunity to see the new spaces firsthand and learn more about upcoming programs and offerings. YMCA staff were on hand to answer questions and share how the upgrades will enhance daily operations and member experiences.

The newly updated Member Lounge at the Lakeland Hills Family YMCA provides a relaxed, welcoming space where members can unwind, socialize, and recharge before or after their workouts.

The Health and Wellness Center is now fully open, and YMCA officials encouraged community members to visit, explore the new amenities, and take advantage of the expanded opportunities for fitness and connection.