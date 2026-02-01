American Legion Post 249 to Host St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

PARSIPPANY — The American Legion Parsippany Post 249 will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at its post home, 91 North Beverwyck Road.



The evening will feature a buffet-style corned beef and cabbage dinner with all the trimmings, along with dessert and coffee. Music and dancing will be provided by DJ Nick.

The event runs from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with doors opening at 4:00 p.m. The donation is $30, and advance ticket sales are required. Tickets may be purchased at the bar.

Proceeds support the American Legion’s ongoing programs for veterans and the local community.