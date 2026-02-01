Atlantic Health Appoints New System Medical Director For Women’s Health

MORRIS COUNTY — Atlantic Health has appointed Dr. Melissa Lozano as its new System Medical Director for Women’s Health, officials announced.

A board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and experienced physician leader, Dr. Lozano will oversee the strategic growth of women’s health services across the Atlantic Health system. In her new role, she will collaborate with hospital department chairs and system leadership to advance patient-centered, innovative models of care and strengthen coordination among hospitals, ambulatory sites, medical groups, and care teams.

“I am honored to join this incredible team at Atlantic Health and lead efforts that prioritize the health and well-being of women in the communities we serve,” Dr. Lozano said. “Together, we will continue to expand access to advanced care, foster innovation, and ensure every woman receives the personalized, exceptional care she deserves.”

Prior to joining Atlantic Health, Dr. Lozano served as an attending obstetrician-gynecologist at Mount Sinai West. She also held several leadership positions at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, including Division Director of Generalists and Laborists and Postpartum Medical Director. In those roles, she led multidisciplinary teams and initiatives focused on improving quality of care, patient experience, and postpartum outcomes.

Atlantic Health officials said Dr. Lozano’s appointment will play an important role in expanding access to care and ensuring high-quality women’s health services at every stage of life.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lozano as our new System Medical Director for Women’s Health,” said Dr. Steven Sheris, Executive Vice President of the Clinician Enterprise at Atlantic Health. “Her deep clinical expertise and commitment to excellence will strengthen our ability to deliver high-quality care that meets the unique needs of women throughout their lives. We look forward to the positive impact she will have on our patients and communities.”

Dr. Lozano will work closely with Amanda Tempe, who has been appointed Executive Director for Women’s Health. Tempe joined Atlantic Health in 2016 and most recently served as Director of Practice Operations for Atlantic Medical Group, overseeing more than 50 physician practices across 50 locations and supporting approximately 450 team members.

Dr. Lozano completed graduate studies at Boston University School of Medicine and earned her medical degree from SUNY Downstate Medical School. Her professional background also includes roles in medical education and faculty development, along with research and national presentations focused on clinical quality and maternal health.