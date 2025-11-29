Letter to the Editor: Reader Offers Gratitude to Local Media in Thanksgiving Message

Dear Editor:

In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I wanted to send you a quick “Thank You!”

It’s been quite a year in news! Thank you for the work you do to keep us informed, highlight stories that matter, and above all for being a human being (not a bot! 😉 who brings empathy to your work — something AI simply can’t do. And, of course, thank you for considering our news along the way.

On behalf of TEEEM (The Empathy Equality Entrepreneurship Mission), I hope you and your family have a very happy and healthy Thanksgiving!

Mara Begley