Saturday, November 29, 2025
Pennacchio Dismisses Claim That NJ Could Withhold Federal Tax Dollars

Senator Joe Pennacchio

Urges Governor-elect to support immediate relief from high utility bills by eliminating State taxes and charges

By Frank L. Cahill
MORRIS COUNTY — Senator Joe Pennacchio (R-26) threw cold water on the idea that New Jersey could withhold federal taxes or funding for federal programs in protest of the current administration in Washington, D.C. Governor-elect Mikie Sherrill suggested New Jersey could stop paying federal taxes during an appearance on comedian Jon Stewart’s podcast.

“States have no authority to withhold federal tax dollars and are legally obligated to uphold funding for federal programs, period,” said Sen. Pennacchio. “That being said, Governor-elect Sherrill, who ran on the Republican platform of affordability, can save consumers money on their high utility bills by eliminating the sales tax and Societal Benefits Charge. Rather than focusing on running partisan interference against the federal government, Democrats should turn their attention to deliver real, immediate relief for New Jersey families.”

Senator Pennacchio is a co-prime sponsor of legislation with Senator Latham Tiver (R-8) that would suspend the sales and use tax, as well as the Societal Benefits Charge on electric bills. Estimates project their proposal would save the average households hundreds of dollars on energy costs.

Read the full text of the bill, S-4765, online.

 
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
