New Jersey Rolls Out Major Law Changes for 2026: What Parsippany Residents Should Know

PARSIPPANY — Starting Thursday, January 1, 2026, New Jersey will implement a wave of new laws that will directly impact the daily lives of Parsippany residents—from hourly wages to commuting costs and veterans’ services.

Whether you’re clocking in at a local shop, driving to work across the Garden State Parkway, or supporting a loved one who served, these legislative updates are designed to respond to inflation, cost-of-living demands, and statewide infrastructure funding.

Minimum Wage Set to Increase Statewide

The New Jersey Department of Labor has announced updated hourly wage thresholds that go into effect on January 1:

Employees at companies with six or more workers: $15.92 (up 43 cents)

$15.92 (up 43 cents) Seasonal and small business employees (fewer than six employees): $15.23 (up 70 cents)

$15.23 (up 70 cents) Agricultural workers: $14.20 (up from $13.40)

$14.20 (up from $13.40) Long-term care direct care staff: $18.92 (up 43 cents)

$18.92 (up 43 cents) Tipped workers (base cash wage): $6.05 (up from $5.62) Employers are still responsible for ensuring tipped workers earn the full minimum wage when tips are included.

The increase reflects the state’s commitment to matching wage standards with inflation. Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said the adjustments “bring New Jersey closer to a livable wage for working families.”

Toll Hikes Target Key Roadways

Commuters across Morris County, including many in Parsippany-Troy Hills, will see toll increases as early as January 1:

New Jersey Turnpike & Garden State Parkway: A 3% rate increase

A 3% rate increase Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission crossings (to PA): $2 with E-ZPass, $5 without E-ZPass (effective date pending final notice in mid-December)

$2 with E-ZPass, $5 without E-ZPass (effective date pending final notice in mid-December) Port Authority crossings (George Washington Bridge, Lincoln and Holland Tunnels): A 25-cent increase is expected in early January, pending a vote scheduled for December 18

With Routes 80, 287, and 46 forming critical commuter routes in Parsippany, many local drivers are likely to feel the impact during routine travel.

New Support for New Jersey Veterans

In addition to financial updates, the state is expanding access to services for veterans, including job placement, housing resources, and mental health support. Details will be available in early 2026. Morris County’s Office of Veterans Services is expected to play a key role in helping residents navigate the changes.

As more information becomes available, Parsippany Focus will continue to provide updates on how these laws are implemented across the township and greater Morris County.