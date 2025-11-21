Structure Fire Displaces Two Residents at Vail Gardens

PARSIPPANY — On Wednesday, November 20, at approximately 8:58 p.m., Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 6 was dispatched to 100 Vail Road in Vail Gardens following reports of a fire inside a residential unit.

Chief 6 arrived on scene within moments and confirmed a working fire in a second-floor apartment. Firefighters from District 6, the Lake Hiawatha Fire Department, and Parsippany Fire District 4 responded quickly and had the blaze under control within ten minutes of arrival.

The Boonton Fire Department provided mutual aid and was assigned as the Rapid Intervention Crew (RIC), standing by for firefighter safety support.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. However, two residents were permanently displaced due to fire damage.

The Parsippany Police Department, Rockaway Neck Volunteer First Aid Squad, and Parsippany Volunteer Ambulance Squad assisted on site.

Fire officials did not disclose the cause of the fire, which remains under investigation.

Parsippany-Troy Hills Fire District 6 expressed gratitude to all responding agencies for their coordinated efforts.