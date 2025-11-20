Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsLake Hiawatha Firehouse Hosts “Holiday Pictures with Santa”
Local News

Lake Hiawatha Firehouse Hosts “Holiday Pictures with Santa”

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
17

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — Families in Parsippany are invited to celebrate the season and support their local firefighters at the annual Holiday Pictures with Santa event, hosted by the Lake Hiawatha District 4 Firehouse.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 39 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

For a $10 cash donation, families will receive two printed photos with Santa Claus, with all proceeds helping support the volunteer firefighters who serve the community year-round. Refreshments will also be available for guests.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa inside the firehouse, with a festive backdrop featuring fire apparatus and holiday decorations—making it a perfect stop for family holiday memories.

Residents are encouraged to arrive within the event window to ensure they receive their photos and enjoy the refreshments.

This annual tradition brings neighbors together while helping the fire department continue its mission of keeping Lake Hiawatha safe.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Parsippany Education Foundation Donates $26,743.20 to Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »