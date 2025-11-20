Lake Hiawatha Firehouse Hosts “Holiday Pictures with Santa”

PARSIPPANY — Families in Parsippany are invited to celebrate the season and support their local firefighters at the annual Holiday Pictures with Santa event, hosted by the Lake Hiawatha District 4 Firehouse.

The event will take place on Saturday, December 13, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the firehouse, located at 39 N. Beverwyck Road, Lake Hiawatha.

For a $10 cash donation, families will receive two printed photos with Santa Claus, with all proceeds helping support the volunteer firefighters who serve the community year-round. Refreshments will also be available for guests.

Children will have the chance to meet Santa inside the firehouse, with a festive backdrop featuring fire apparatus and holiday decorations—making it a perfect stop for family holiday memories.

Residents are encouraged to arrive within the event window to ensure they receive their photos and enjoy the refreshments.

This annual tradition brings neighbors together while helping the fire department continue its mission of keeping Lake Hiawatha safe.