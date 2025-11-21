Morris County Health Officer Sworn In for Second Term as a State Association President

MORRIS COUNTY — The Morris County Board of County Commissioners congratulates Stephanie Gorman, a health officer in the Morris County Division of Public Health, on being sworn in for her second consecutive term as president of the New Jersey Association of County and City Health Officials (NJACCHO).

Gorman took the oath of office during the NJACCHO General Membership Meeting at the Atlantic City Convention Center, held in conjunction with the New Jersey League of Municipalities Conference, where Commissioner Douglas Cabana, liaison to the Morris County Department of Law and Public Safety, administered the oath. Commissioner Deputy Director Stephen Shaw, Commissioners Christine Myers and John Krickus, Sheriff James Gannon and Undersheriff Mark Spitzer also attended.

“We’re proud to have Stephanie representing Morris County again as NJACCHO president,” said Commissioner Cabana. “Her continued leadership at both the county and state levels reflects our commitment to public health and to advancing critical initiatives statewide.”

NJACCHO represents public health leaders from 104 health departments in New Jersey’s 21 counties and 565 municipalities. For more than 113 years, the association has supported community health by promoting wellness, preventing disease and protecting residents, visitors and workers across the state. Gorman has been a member of NJACCHO since 2014 and has served on its board of directors since 2018.

“Stephanie’s leadership has strengthened our local and state health systems. Her reappointment as NJACCHO president recognizes her achievements and her ability to guide New Jersey’s public health community through complex challenges,” said Carlos Perez, chief health officer in Morris County Division of Public Health.

Gorman described her past term as “one of the most challenging, unpredictable, exhausting, yet inspiring years of her career.” She noted that NJACCHO expanded key partnerships throughout the state, advanced 21C public health modernization efforts, protected essential grant funding and completed the state’s first comprehensive costing model, providing a critical foundation for understanding and investment in core public health services.

Carlos Perez, Morris County Division of Public Health chief health officer, Stephanie Gorman, Morris County Division of Public Health chief health officer and president of the NJACCHO, and Deena Leary, Morris County administrator.

“Our voices are being heard, our work is being recognized and 21C is finally gaining momentum,” Gorman said, calling the association’s progress a reflection of “resilience, leadership and the unwavering commitment of local public health leaders.”

Looking ahead, she said her next term will be pivotal as New Jersey navigates another period of transition and prepares for major statewide responsibilities, including the 2026 World Cup and America’s 250th anniversary. These events, she noted, underscore the need for a strong, coordinated local public health system and the urgency of sustaining momentum in statewide preparedness and support for New Jersey’s governmental public health network.

“This is our moment to solidify the value of local public health,” said Gorman, reaffirming her commitment to advancing NJACCHO’s strategic goals and strengthening member representation and engagement.