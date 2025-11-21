Monday, December 1, 2025
Long-Time Parsippany Resident, Naomi Levine, Passes Away at 97

Naomi Levine
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Deeply beloved by countless friends and family, Naomi Glucksman Levine, passed away peacefully at home on Friday November 21, 2025. She was 97 years old.

She was a resident of Parsippany for 30+ years of her life and was an active paritioner of St. Ann Roman Catholic Church until she moved on to assisted living. In her life, she positively impacted many with her optimistic positivity, unrelenting faith, and generosity of spirit. Her impact was far-reaching having been a French teacher and a librarian in her career. She found joy in the arts through community theater, then as an artist and published poet later in life.

Instead of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to a charity of your choice. Her memorial took place graveside on Tuesday, November 25, at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, 95 Mt Airy Road, Basking Ridge, NJ 07920. The family would also welcome tributes to her at her memorial website by clicking here.

