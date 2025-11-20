Thursday, November 20, 2025
HomeLocal NewsParsippany Education Foundation Donates $26,743.20 to Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools
Local NewsSchool News

Parsippany Education Foundation Donates $26,743.20 to Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools

Parsippany Education Foundation Vice President Tara Snellings presents a check to Board of Education members Sheethal Abraham and Matthew DeVitto
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1342

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation presented a generous donation of $26,743.20 to the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District during the Board of Education meeting held on Thursday, November 13. Tara Snellings, Vice President of the Foundation, presented the check, noting that the funds support 22 grants across the district.

“This year, the Foundation approved 22 grants totaling almost $27,000, each one designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and connection in our classrooms,” said Snellings.

The grant proposals are submitted annually by district staff and span a wide range of academic and enrichment initiatives. Highlights this year include:

  • An Illustrator Residency at Lake Parsippany School.
  • A One School, One Book literacy program at Littleton School.
  • A High School Buddies mentorship initiative, connecting students from Parsippany High School with young readers at Rockaway Meadow Elementary School.

The funded programs encompass diverse educational needs—enhancing literacy in math and reading, supporting special-needs students with life skills development, fostering social-emotional learning in physical education, and advancing the arts. All 14 district schools will benefit from these grants in the upcoming school year.

Snellings emphasized that the Foundation’s mission is to “support projects that build community [and] bring learning to life in meaningful ways.”

To learn more about the Parsippany Education Foundation or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.pef4kids.com.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Video: Parsippany-Troy Hills Town Council Meeting – November 13, 2025
Next article
Lake Hiawatha Firehouse Hosts “Holiday Pictures with Santa”
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »