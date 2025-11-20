Parsippany Education Foundation Donates $26,743.20 to Parsippany-Troy Hills Schools

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Education Foundation presented a generous donation of $26,743.20 to the Parsippany-Troy Hills School District during the Board of Education meeting held on Thursday, November 13. Tara Snellings, Vice President of the Foundation, presented the check, noting that the funds support 22 grants across the district.

“This year, the Foundation approved 22 grants totaling almost $27,000, each one designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and connection in our classrooms,” said Snellings.

The grant proposals are submitted annually by district staff and span a wide range of academic and enrichment initiatives. Highlights this year include:

An Illustrator Residency at Lake Parsippany School.

at Lake Parsippany School. A One School, One Book literacy program at Littleton School.

literacy program at Littleton School. A High School Buddies mentorship initiative, connecting students from Parsippany High School with young readers at Rockaway Meadow Elementary School.

The funded programs encompass diverse educational needs—enhancing literacy in math and reading, supporting special-needs students with life skills development, fostering social-emotional learning in physical education, and advancing the arts. All 14 district schools will benefit from these grants in the upcoming school year.

Snellings emphasized that the Foundation’s mission is to “support projects that build community [and] bring learning to life in meaningful ways.”

To learn more about the Parsippany Education Foundation or to explore partnership opportunities, visit www.pef4kids.com.