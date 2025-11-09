Monday, November 10, 2025
Video: Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms: A National Treasure in the Heart of Parsippany

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Tucked away off Route 10 lies one of Parsippany’s most cherished historic landmarks — the Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms. Once the home of Gustav Stickley, a leading figure in the American Arts and Crafts movement, the site today stands as a living tribute to craftsmanship, design, and the harmony between nature and architecture.

Built between 1908 and 1917, Craftsman Farms was envisioned by Stickley as a “farm school” for boys where they could learn practical skills while living close to nature. The centerpiece of the property is the impressive Log House, constructed from chestnut logs and local stone, reflecting Stickley’s philosophy of honest materials and simple, functional beauty.

Today, the museum serves as a National Historic Landmark, welcoming visitors from across the country who come to admire its rustic architecture, period furnishings, and natural surroundings. The Log House, restored to its early 20th-century appearance, offers guided tours showcasing original Stickley furniture and design elements that helped define the Arts and Crafts era.

Beyond the main house, guests can explore the serene 30-acre property, which includes cottages, workshops, meadows, and wooded trails. The museum also hosts educational programs, art exhibitions, and community events, continuing Stickley’s vision of uniting art, nature, and everyday life.

“The Stickley Museum is more than a home — it’s a story of craftsmanship, creativity, and community,” said a museum representative. “We’re proud to preserve Gustav Stickley’s legacy right here in Parsippany, where visitors can step back in time and experience the ideals that shaped American design.”

The Stickley Museum at Craftsman Farms is located at 2352 Route 10 West, Parsippany-Troy Hills. It is open to the public for guided tours, with seasonal hours and special programs throughout the year. For more information, visit www.stickleymuseum.org

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
