Lexica Apartments Officially Opens in Parsippany, Redefining Luxury Living in Morris County

PARSIPPANY — A new chapter in luxury living has arrived in Parsippany with the official opening of Lexica Apartments, located on Upper Pond Road in Parsippany. The upscale residential community blends modern architecture, resort-style amenities, and high-end finishes, offering a distinctive lifestyle for residents seeking comfort and convenience just minutes from major highways and corporate centers.

Developed with a focus on design, community, and accessibility, Lexica Apartments offers studio, one-, and two-bedroom layouts equipped with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Many units offer private balconies or patios with scenic views of the surrounding landscape. The rental rate is from $2,220 to $3,945.

The community boasts a wide range of shared amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, yoga and spin studio, co-working lounges, a game room, and a resident clubroom. Outdoors, residents can enjoy a swimming pool with sundeck, grilling stations, fire pits, and walking paths that connect to nearby green spaces.

Located just off Route 202 and close to I-287 and I-80, the property provides easy access to local dining, shopping, and top-rated school districts. Proximity to employment hubs in Parsippany and the greater Morris County area makes Lexica a desirable location for professionals and families alike.

Representatives from the property management team noted a strong initial interest in the complex, with several units leased ahead of the grand opening. Tours are now available by appointment.

Lexica Apartments adds to the ongoing trend of luxury development throughout Parsippany-Troy Hills, signaling continued investment and confidence in the township’s growth.

For leasing information or to schedule a tour, click here, or contact the leasing office by calling (973) 346-9156.

