Thursday, October 30, 2025
Letter to the Editor: Setting the Record Straight for Parsippany

Dear Editor:

Lately, there has been a lot of noise, name-calling, and misinformation about our local leadership. Parsippany residents deserve better than personal attacks disguised as facts.

Here’s the truth: the Lake Parsippany Property Owners Association is a VOLUNTEER-RUN nonprofit – not a political entity. In 2020, an independent Financial Review Committee issued detailed recommendations to strengthen its finances. Within a year, (the first year of new leadership) nearly every item was completed or underway: financial records were moved to secure cloud storage, the budget was balanced, accounting streamlined, and unnecessary legal and administrative costs cut. Financial controls were tightened, and a qualified treasurer with professional experience was elected. Those are verifiable, documented results – hardly the signs of “incompetence” some claim.

Of course, no one person can or should take full credit. The Association runs on the dedication of many unpaid volunteers who care deeply about their community. It’s unfair to celebrate shared successes but blame only one person when work remains. Progress takes a team.

And let’s be clear: state mandated affordable housing requirements come from NJ Supreme Court rulings and law -not local politicians. Suggesting otherwise (as in blaming a FORMER mayor) only misleads voters.

Pulkit Desai’s record shows he leads with professionalism, transparency, and respect – qualities Parsippany needs in its next mayor. His steady, solutions-based approach is exactly how progress happens: through teamwork, accountability, and a genuine commitment to serve the people of Parsippany.

Lisa Saladino

Parsippany Focus publishes all verified letters to the editor, noting that these letters do not represent the publication's opinions or facts. A letter to the editor is a written message sent by a reader for publication, expressing their opinions, comments, or feedback on topics of interest. These letters provide a platform for readers to contribute to public discourse, respond to articles, or share their views on current events, policies, or other relevant issues. They are often concise and focused, aiming to inform, persuade, or engage other readers. It's important to note that anyone can have a different opinion. The publisher assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or content of the letter to editor or press release.
Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

