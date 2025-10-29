Operation Holiday Gift Giving Marks 55 Years of Spreading Joy Across Morris County

MORRIS COUNTY — As autumn settles over Morris County and the holiday season draws near, one long-standing local tradition is once again uniting the community in the spirit of generosity. Operation Holiday Gift Giving has launched its 55th annual campaign—continuing a legacy that has brightened the lives of thousands of residents in need for more than half a century.

Founded on compassion and community spirit, Operation Holiday Gift Giving is a volunteer-driven, non-profit organization dedicated to ensuring that no one is forgotten during the holidays. Each year, the group works hand-in-hand with local service agencies to identify and assist those facing hardship—providing everything from warm clothing and personal essentials to toys and special gifts for children who might otherwise miss the joy of the season.

“Our mission has always been simple: to bring comfort, hope, and happiness to our neighbors,” the organization shared in its annual appeal letter. “Every donation, no matter how small, creates a ripple of kindness that reaches those who need it most—the elderly, the disabled, survivors of abuse, the homeless, and especially children.”

What sets Operation Holiday Gift Giving apart is its personalized approach. Volunteers carefully match each contribution to specific wish lists, ensuring that gifts go directly to individuals and families most in need. This thoughtful coordination transforms donations into moments of genuine joy and connection across the community.

As the organization celebrates its 55th year, supporters are once again encouraged to give generously to keep this meaningful tradition alive. “Your generosity has been the heart of this mission for 55 years,” the letter reads. “Together, we can continue to make the holidays brighter for those who might otherwise be overlooked.”

All donations to Operation Holiday Gift Giving are tax deductible and can be mailed to:

Operation Holiday Gift Giving, P.O. Box 1697, Morristown, NJ 07960. (This is the original Operation Holiday and is not associated with Operation Holiday.net).

With the continued support of the community, Operation Holiday Gift Giving remains a shining example of Morris County’s enduring compassion—proving that even the smallest act of kindness can bring light and warmth to those in need during the holiday season.

Contact Liz Harper, President, Operation Holiday Gift Giving

[email protected]