Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill Launches “Driving Down Costs” Bus Tour in Lake Hiawatha

PARSIPPANY — Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill kicked off her “Driving Down Costs” bus tour on Tuesday, October 28, in Lake Hiawatha, launching a weeklong campaign trip that will take her through all 21 New Jersey counties ahead of Election Day.

Sherrill began her day at Bollywood Grill on North Beverwyck Road, where she met with local residents and small business owners, including community member Mani Bakshi and Gagan Singh, co-owner of Subzi Mandi Farmers Market. Following her visit, she crossed the street to the Lake Hiawatha gazebo, where a crowd of supporters gathered to hear her remarks.

“From day one of this campaign, I’ve been laser focused on driving down costs, and that remains my North Star as we take that message to all 21 counties this week,” said Sherrill. “I’m running to make New Jersey more affordable and to fight for your family just as hard as I fight for mine. We are ready to put in the miles in this final stretch to get out the vote and get to work delivering for New Jersey.”

The event drew an energetic mix of residents and local leaders, including Parsippany Councilwoman Judy Hernandez, Diya Patel, a 23-year-old Parsippany resident and candidate for Parsippany Town Council, and Pulkit Desai, who is running in this year’s election for Mayor.

Photos from the event captured Sherrill speaking with constituents inside Bollywood Grill and addressing the crowd outside under clear autumn skies, as her campaign bus prepared to roll on to its next stop.