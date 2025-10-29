Brooklawn Boys and Girls Cross Country Teams Capture Championship Titles

PARSIPPANY — The Brooklawn Middle School boys and girls cross country teams both claimed victory at the Greater Morris Junior High School Group 3 Championship held on Thursday, October 24, showcasing outstanding teamwork and individual grit.

The Boys Team secured first place with a total of 69 points, finishing 12 points ahead of runner-up Central Middle School. Leading the team was Joe Antonelli, who placed third overall, followed by Andrew Frei in fifth. Additional scoring runners included Akshaj Pathak (18th), Jason Thormann (20th), Aryan Patel (23rd), Timmy Cortezano (34th), and Sean Gallagher (35th).

The Girls Team also rose to the occasion, earning the championship title with 59 points, edging out Valleyview by 5 points. Alexis McGee led the team with a strong second-place finish. She was supported by Clara Paniccia (11th), Payton Lewis (12th), Sophia Temowo (16th), Jolie Vallier (18th), Salima Babadjanova (28th), and Gabriella Caponigro (33rd).

Both teams’ performances highlighted Brooklawn’s depth and determination, as they conquered a competitive field of runners from across Morris County.