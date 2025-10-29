Interfaith Food Pantry Network Assists Residents Amid Federal Shutdown and SNAP Delays

MORRIS PLAINS — The Interfaith Food Pantry Network has announced emergency measures to support local residents affected by delays in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The organization shared that it remains unclear how long benefits will be disrupted, with recipients possibly facing unpaid or delayed assistance throughout November. In response, the pantry is stepping in to help those in need of food on a temporary basis until their benefits resume.

Emergency food will be distributed Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Interfaith Food Pantry Network’s location, 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains. Individuals are asked to bring their EBT card or Connect EBT app as proof of loss of benefits.

For those needing ongoing support, the pantry continues its standard enrollment process. Residents can call (973) 538-8049 ext. 210 to schedule an intake interview. Additional documentation is required for long-term assistance.

In a note to supporters, the organization expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity, stating that their continued donations allow the pantry to respond swiftly during times of crisis. Preparations are already underway to distribute more than 2,500 turkeys and additional food supplies in November to meet the rising need.

Community members wishing to contribute can support the pantry’s efforts through its annual appeal to ensure families do not go hungry during the holiday season and beyond.