Thursday, October 30, 2025
HomeLocal NewsInterfaith Food Pantry Network Assists Residents Amid Federal Shutdown and SNAP Delays
Local News

Interfaith Food Pantry Network Assists Residents Amid Federal Shutdown and SNAP Delays

Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
0
1882

Advertisement

spot_img

Advertisement

spot_img

MORRIS PLAINS — The Interfaith Food Pantry Network has announced emergency measures to support local residents affected by delays in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits resulting from the ongoing federal government shutdown.

The organization shared that it remains unclear how long benefits will be disrupted, with recipients possibly facing unpaid or delayed assistance throughout November. In response, the pantry is stepping in to help those in need of food on a temporary basis until their benefits resume.

Emergency food will be distributed Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Interfaith Food Pantry Network’s location, 2 Executive Drive, Morris Plains. Individuals are asked to bring their EBT card or Connect EBT app as proof of loss of benefits.

For those needing ongoing support, the pantry continues its standard enrollment process. Residents can call (973) 538-8049 ext. 210 to schedule an intake interview. Additional documentation is required for long-term assistance.

In a note to supporters, the organization expressed gratitude for the community’s generosity, stating that their continued donations allow the pantry to respond swiftly during times of crisis. Preparations are already underway to distribute more than 2,500 turkeys and additional food supplies in November to meet the rising need.

Community members wishing to contribute can support the pantry’s efforts through its annual appeal to ensure families do not go hungry during the holiday season and beyond.

spot_img
spot_img
Previous article
Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill Launches “Driving Down Costs” Bus Tour in Lake Hiawatha
Next article
Letter to the Editor: When Christie Walked Away, the Courts Took Over — and Developers Moved In
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
Recent Articles
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img
spot_img

Local News

Load more

Click on image to read magazine

Parsippany Focus Magazinespot_img
spot_img

EDITOR PICKS

POLICE AND FIRE

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Parsippany Focus is a digital news organization that provides news coverage of Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey. The organization was founded in 1989 by Frank Cahill, who currently owns and operates the organization. Parsippany Focus covers local news, events, and community issues, and their content is primarily distributed through their website and social media channels. The organization has been serving as a trusted source of news and information for the Parsippany-Troy Hills community for over 37 years.

Submit Letters or Press Releases use drop down menu at top. We do not accept material by emails.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 Zoomus Marketing, LLC.

Translate »