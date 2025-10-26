Monday, October 27, 2025
Parsippany Hills Class of 1975 Reunion Brings Back Cherished Memories

Members of the Parsippany Hills High School Class of 1975 gather for a group photo during their reunion celebration at the Parsippany Elks Lodge on October 4, 2025 — marking 50 years of friendship, memories, and Viking pride.
Frank L. Cahill
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany Hills High School Class of 1975 gathered for their class reunion at the Parsippany Elks Lodge, celebrating decades of friendship, memories, and Viking pride.

Joe Fedo and Carol Amadeo Fedo share a smile as they reminisce over pictures from the past during the Parsippany Hills High School Class of 1975 reunion at the Parsippany Elks Lodge on October 4, 2025.

Held on Saturday, October 4, 2025, the event drew an impressive turnout as classmates reconnected, shared stories from their school days, and reflected on how far they’ve come since graduation. Laughter and music filled the room as attendees reminisced about football games, prom nights, and favorite teachers who helped shape their journeys.

“This reunion was more than just a night of nostalgia,” said Carol Amadeo Fedo. “It was about celebrating our roots and the lifelong bonds that began at Parsippany Hills.”

The evening was filled with fun, food, and heartfelt moments — a true testament to the strong community spirit that continues to define Parsippany Hills alumni after 50 years.

For more information, click here: a site for Parsippany Hills High School alumni.

Parsippany Hills High School is located at 20 Rita Drive, Morris Plains.

Parsippany Hills High School stands as a beacon of Viking pride, where academic excellence meets community spirit. Students thrive through clubs, sports, and leadership, shaping future leaders. With dedicated teachers and vibrant traditions, “The Hills” continues to inspire achievement, friendship, and service — proudly representing Parsippany’s heart and future.

