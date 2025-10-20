Parsippany High School PTSA Hosting Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany High School PTSA is inviting the community to participate in its upcoming Clothing & Shoe Drive Fundraiser, taking place on October 28th, 29th, and 30th, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at PHS Redhawk Trail (the street leading to the athletic fields).

Donations can be dropped off at the second entrance by the gym hallway, where students typically enter the building for school. Volunteers will be available to assist with unloading items at the steps.

The fundraiser aims to support PTSA programs by encouraging families to clean out their closets, attics, garages, and basements and donate gently used or unwanted items. Each bag collected helps raise funds, and the heavier the collection, the greater the benefit to the school.

Items accepted include adult and children’s clothing, shoes, handbags, wallets, belts, ties, coats, uniforms, linens, towels, sheets, toys, electronics, and other small household items. All items must be securely bagged, with fabric goods and household items separated.

Community members are encouraged to give their gently used belongings a second life while supporting Parsippany High School students and programs.

For additional information, contact [email protected].

The event is organized in partnership with ClothingShoeDrive.com, which helps schools, teams, and community organizations raise funds through sustainable recycling efforts.