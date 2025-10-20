New 80,000 square-foot “Center for Health Professions” Celebrated as Construction Powerfully Continues at CCM 

RANDOLPH — County College of Morris (CCM) marked an exciting milestone on Wednesday, October 15, with a Building Dedication Ceremony to celebrate the construction of its new Center for Health Professions. The 80,000 square-foot, state-of-the-art facility is set to open in Winter 2027. In attendance were state, county and local officials, industry leaders, community members, CCM Trustees, CCM Foundation Directors, faculty, staff and students who commemorated the occasion and recognized the vision and collaboration making this transformative project possible.

The ceremony honored Senator Anthony M. Bucco, Senator Joseph Pennacchio, former Senator Steve V. Oroho and Senator Paul A. Sarlo, whose advocacy and support helped make this project a reality. “I am proud to have CCM in my district, and it returns so much to the county and state, and now we have this facility that is going to turn out magnificent students with a job and without great debt,” commented Senator Anthony M. Bucco.

In support of the center and as a community college graduate himself, Senator Joseph Pennacchio shared, “The President did his homework; he saw a need and made it happen.”

Additionally, former Senator Steve V. Oroho stated, “I am grateful that I can drive onto the campus and say I have had a small part of what’s happening here at CCM.”

“We were able to deliver the money, but CCM has the vision and what it takes to make this a reality,” confirmed Senator Paul A. Sarlo.

In addition to the New Jersey Legislators, funding for the construction of the facility came through New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and the Morris County Commissioners, underscoring the shared commitment to strengthening healthcare education and workforce development in Morris County and beyond. Stephen H. Shaw, Morris County Commissioner Deputy Director proudly said, “CCM is making a real impact on children’s lives and getting people into our workforce, and these investments make our college a hub for Morris County.”

CCM’s capital campaign is underway to help equip and furnish the center with state-of-the-art technology. “Today’s celebration represents more than the construction of a new building, it’s a promise to our students and the community,” said Dr. Anthony J. Iacono, President of County College of Morris. “This Center will prepare the next generation of healthcare professionals who will care for residents of Morris County and the surrounding region. CCM is excited to partner with medical and dental providers to address the national shortage of healthcare workers and to ensure extraordinary opportunities for students, thereby meeting the needs of the healthcare community. CCM is deeply grateful to everyone who gathered at the event, and for the collective vision, collaboration, and belief in CCM’s mission. Together, we are creating healthier communities.”

The Center for Health Professions will provide advanced learning spaces and modern laboratories simulating today’s leading medical centers. This latest addition to the CCM campus enables New Jersey’s #1 community college to introduce new degree and certificate programs in high-demand fields, including Dental Hygiene, Dental Assisting, Diagnostic Medical Sonography, Medical Assisting and more. The new space will also enable the college to expand its existing programs in Nursing, Radiography, Respiratory Therapy, Emergency Services and Paramedic Science.

“It’s a privilege to be the recipient of the amazing graduates from CCM,” said Trish O’Keefe, PhD, RN, Senior Vice President, Atlantic Health System and President, Morristown Medical Center. “These students are prepared, engaged, and focused on patients and families bar none. Morris County is growing leaps and bounds, and residents deserve the best care throughout their journeys in healthcare. It does take partnerships to make this happen. We are stronger and better as a county, a state, and a healthcare delivery system when we are all working together.”

Paul DiMaio, President and CEO of Delta Dental of New Jersey and Connecticut, expressed his support at the event. “We appreciate the college as a local organization that serves this county and this state very well. Delta Dental’s mission is to provide oral health care to as many people as possible, and our foundation supports those who otherwise wouldn’t gain access to healthcare. When we heard about the vision behind this building and programs, we were all in.”

“This Center represents a powerful investment in people and in the future of Morris County,” said Paul Licitra, Chair of the CCM Board of Trustees. “Here at CCM, students will gain the skills and confidence to become nurses, hygienists, technicians, and healthcare professionals who care for our families, our neighbors, and our community. Their work will touch countless lives and strengthen the very fabric of our region.”

CCM Nursing student Jack Hermann shared his genuine excitement about the future of CCM, expressing deep appreciation and gratitude for the dedication. He praised the work ethic of his classmates and nursing faculty. “CCM finds the best of the best,” said Hermann. He also mentioned being a recipient of a CCM Foundation scholarship. “It has helped me in more ways than I can explain and has allowed me to continue to pursue my dream of helping people…and is affordable for anyone pursuing their passion.”

The Center for Health Professions will stand as a cornerstone of CCM’s commitment to shaping the future of education. The project reflects the college’s ongoing dedication to providing world-class learning opportunities that empower students and strengthen the region’s healthcare workforce.

To learn more about the project and to confidentially discuss a philanthropic contribution to the Center for Health Professions, please contact Kelly Meola, Executive Director of Institutional Advancement at the CCM Foundation at [email protected] or call (973) 328-5058.