Parsippany Board of Education to Meet October 30

PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.

The Closed Session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda items include:

Committee of the Whole – Teaching and Learning

Presentation on Student Achievement Results

Personnel matters

Award of bids

Payment of bills

Transfer of funds

General business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin can be viewed here.

Action may be taken on these and any other matters that come before the Board.