Tuesday, October 21, 2025
Local News

Parsippany Board of Education to Meet October 30

Members of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education
Frank L. Cahill
Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — The Parsippany-Troy Hills Board of Education will hold its next meeting on Thursday, October 30, 2025, at the Dr. Frank A. Calabria Education Center, 292 Parsippany Road, Parsippany.

The Closed Session will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by the Regular Session at 6:30 p.m.

Agenda items include:

  • Committee of the Whole – Teaching and Learning
  • Presentation on Student Achievement Results
  • Personnel matters
  • Award of bids
  • Payment of bills
  • Transfer of funds
  • General business items

The Superintendent’s Bulletin can be viewed here.

Action may be taken on these and any other matters that come before the Board.

Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor NJ District Kiwanis International, and Chairman of the Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
