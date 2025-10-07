Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Letter to the Editor: The Door Hanger That Made Me Think

"The following statements are made in my capacity as a private citizen, and not in my capacity as a board member. These statements are also not representative of the board or its individual members, and solely represent my own personal opinions."

Dear Editor:

The other morning, on my way out the door, I spotted a glossy new “Team Barberio” door hanger — the Republican ticket for Mayor and Council in Parsippany. Normally, as a lifelong Republican, I’d toss it straight into the recycling bin without a second thought. But this time, it stopped me.

After the June primary, when the Morris County political machine made sure my preferred Republican candidates lost, I’ve been asking myself what I’m really voting for this November. My Republican friends keep saying, “Tim, hold your nose and vote the ticket.” Sorry — after the last two and a half years, that advice doesn’t smell right.

This administration has sold Parsippany to developers faster than we can sit through another “public hearing.” They’ve ignored residents, disrespected our schools, and turned council meetings into circus acts. Ask a tough question, and you’re labeled the enemy. If standing up for our town makes me a troublemaker, I’ll wear that badge proudly.

Meanwhile, the Morris County “establishment” keeps lecturing us about party unity — the same people who silenced anyone who didn’t play by their rules. Funny how “unity” only seems to matter when it benefits them.

I’d like to tell you I’m switching teams, but honestly, I don’t know much about the Democrats either. They’ve been practically invisible — and if you want people’s votes, showing up is the bare minimum.

So, here’s where I’m at: I won’t stay home, but I won’t vote blindly for a letter next to someone’s name, either. My vote will go to whoever gives a damn about Parsippany, not whoever the Morris County insiders tell me to like.

If that ruffles some feathers — good. It’s about time someone did.

— Tim Berrios, Parsippany

