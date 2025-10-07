Parsippany Fire District 5 to Host Annual Fire Prevention Open House

PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Fire District 5 will host its Annual Fire Prevention Open House on Saturday, October 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Station 2, 200 South Beverwyck Road.

This family-friendly event offers residents the opportunity to meet local firefighters, tour the firehouse, and learn valuable fire safety information. Activities throughout the day will include:

Kids’ activities

Touch-a-Truck

Bounce house

Fire simulator

Try-on fire gear and tools

Fire safety education

In addition to the fun and educational displays, attendees will have the opportunity to see the brand-new Engine 56, which is expected to make its community debut during the event.

Parking will be available at 232 South Beverwyck Road, located next to the firehouse behind the Chinese Christian Church.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and make this year’s Open House even more successful than 2024.

For additional information, visit www.parsippanyfiredistrict5.com or follow Parsippany Fire District 5 on social media.