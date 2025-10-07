Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Parsippany Fire District 5 to Host Annual Fire Prevention Open House

Parsippany District 5 Fire Department
By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPPANY — Parsippany Fire District 5 will host its Annual Fire Prevention Open House on Saturday, October 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Station 2, 200 South Beverwyck Road.

This family-friendly event offers residents the opportunity to meet local firefighters, tour the firehouse, and learn valuable fire safety information. Activities throughout the day will include:

  • Kids’ activities
  • Touch-a-Truck
  • Bounce house
  • Fire simulator
  • Try-on fire gear and tools
  • Fire safety education

In addition to the fun and educational displays, attendees will have the opportunity to see the brand-new Engine 56, which is expected to make its community debut during the event.

Parking will be available at 232 South Beverwyck Road, located next to the firehouse behind the Chinese Christian Church.

Residents of all ages are encouraged to attend and make this year’s Open House even more successful than 2024.

For additional information, visit www.parsippanyfiredistrict5.com or follow Parsippany Fire District 5 on social media.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
