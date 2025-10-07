Tabor Resident Fitzpatrick’s TEDx Talk Now on YouTube

PARSIPANY — Chris W. Fitzpatrick delivered his impassioned talk, “The Urgency of Mentorship,” to more than 200 attendees at TEDxMontclair on June 24, 2025 at the Montclair Mezzanine. Sharing the story of a young woman whose memorable story was the only one in more than 40,000 interviews. Chris has conducted to bring him to tears, this talk explores the indispensable impact that mentorship has on individuals and communities.

Chris W. Fitzpatrick is a Professional Speaker, Aspiring Game Show Host, and Human Resources Professional who has interviewed more than 40,000 job seekers over a 20-year career in Early Career Talent Acquisition. This talk was given at the TEDxMontclair event, which used the TED conference format but was independently organized by a local community.