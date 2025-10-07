Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Tabor Resident Fitzpatrick’s TEDx Talk Now on YouTube

Mount Tabor resident Chris Fitzpatrick's June 2025 TEDx Talk is now live on the TEDx YouTube page

By Frank L. Cahill
PARSIPANY — Chris W. Fitzpatrick delivered his impassioned talk, “The Urgency of Mentorship,” to more than 200 attendees at TEDxMontclair on June 24, 2025 at the Montclair Mezzanine. Sharing the story of a young woman whose memorable story was the only one in more than 40,000 interviews. Chris has conducted to bring him to tears, this talk explores the indispensable impact that mentorship has on individuals and communities.

Chris W. Fitzpatrick is a Professional Speaker, Aspiring Game Show Host, and Human Resources Professional who has interviewed more than 40,000 job seekers over a 20-year career in Early Career Talent Acquisition. This talk was given at the TEDxMontclair event, which used the TED conference format but was independently organized by a local community.

Frank L. Cahill
Publisher of Parsippany Focus since 1989 and Morris Focus since 2019, both covering a wide range of events. Mr. Cahill serves as the Executive Board Member of the Parsippany Area Chamber of Commerce, Governor-Elect NJ District Kiwanis International and Chairman of Parsippany-Troy Hills Economic Development Advisory Board.
