Letter to the Editor: Bob Crawford’s Excellent Letter on Mayoral Election

Dear Editor:

Musella according to local republicans who voted for James Barberio in the primary is called Little Trump. The local municipal employees feared their jobs would be privatized if Musella won the primary, and became mayor. Many of these employee union members are Trump supporters. So their apparent illogic is, as long as i don’t lose my job, who cares about the big picture.

Barberio Primary Flyers boasted he was a strong Trump Supporter, and Musella was not. This was a falsehood, with hopes that Barberio being the true MAGA Mayor would win the primary. None of this seems to make real sense

MAGA is Fascism a Corporate Coup, beyond the already corporate dominated 2-party system, we must begin to rescue ourselves at the local level. There is such a thing as a lesser of two-evils, and a political party can change over time , which in fact they have, considering Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, and FDR was a democrat.

The illogical mindset becomes this; all politicians are corrupt, so let’s vote for the most corrupted, as the corruption is obvious, but worshipped as something we can all understand, as somehow what politics itself has become in our time for self serving not the betterment of society.



When people do not see, or recognize corruption when it is before them, than we no longer have an educated base or foundation. We are not evolving in any healthy way as a society, we are in fact degenerating. Historical struggles, Laws of Humanity, and Science are put aside, and some alter reality is being created.



In my opinion allowing Nazi or Fascist elements after the historical phenomena of WW2 and the Holocaust is immoral . It shows history itself has no meaning, and that human nature is allowed to remain flawed, and not advance to our betterment. How can freedom depend on allowing the worst in human nature; in order to preserve all our freedoms? Freedom itself is proven to be a negative force if this remains the case.

We have nothing to lose by electing Democrats, it can not get any worse than what it is now in this two-party system we are under law entrusted with “we the people”

Nick Homyak