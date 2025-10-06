Parsippany High School Hosts Annual Dig Pink Volleyball Game to Support Breast Cancer Research

PARSIPPANY — On Friday, October 10, the Parsippany High School Girls Volleyball Program will host its annual Dig Pink Game in support of the Side-Out Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to funding research and treatment for metastatic breast cancer.

The name “Side-Out” comes from a volleyball term meaning to regain control of the ball—and the foundation’s mission reflects that same spirit: to regain control over a disease that affects countless lives each year. Through this special event, the student-athletes are not only playing for points but for progress in the fight against breast cancer.

This year’s game carries added excitement as Parsippany High School will take on Parsippany Hills High School in a crosstown match that unites both sides of the township for a meaningful cause.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, October 10

Friday, October 10 Location: Parsippany High School Gymnasium

Parsippany High School Gymnasium Game Times: Junior Varsity at 4:30 p.m. Varsity at 6:00 p.m.

What to Wear: Pink attire is encouraged to show support

Can’t attend but still want to help?

Support the cause by donating through the team’s fundraising page by clicking here.

Join the community in celebrating teamwork, strength, and unity in the face of adversity. Let’s fill the gym with Parsippany pride and raise awareness for a cause that truly matters.